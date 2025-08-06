The settler state speaks in euphemisms: "sovereignty," "historic rights," "security." But when MK Amir Ohana declares that "the occupation did not begin in 1967, it ended," the mask slips entirely. Here, in the rawest form, is the ideological core of Zionism—not merely an occupation but an eternal claim of racial supremacy, a belief that the land belongs exclusively to those who conquer it by rifle and bulldozer. The Knesset’s latest symbolic gesture, a fascist daydream of annexing all of Palestine, is not an aberration but the logical conclusion of a settler project that has always sought the total erasure of the indigenous people.

This is not politics as usual. This is not a "hardline stance" or a "bargaining position." This is the crystallization of a decades-long process of extermination, where every diplomatic charade—Oslo, the "peace process," the two-state mirage—has served only to normalize the incremental genocide of Palestinians. The Zionist entity does not want compromise. It wants submission. It does not seek coexistence. It seeks the complete liquidation of Palestinian resistance, physically and ideologically. And so, when the representatives of this colonial regime openly call for formalizing apartheid into outright annexation, the oppressed are left with only one answer: revolutionary violence.

The Myth of Zionist "Sovereignty" and the Reality of Colonial Theft

Theodor Herzl once wrote that colonization must proceed under the cover of "some philanthropic pretext," and indeed, the entire history of Israel is a case study in imperialist deception. The 1948 Nakba was not a war of survival but a calculated campaign of mass expulsion—Plan Dalet, the systematic destruction of over 500 villages, the massacres at Deir Yassin and Tantura. The 1967 war was not a defensive action but an expansionist land grab, seizing the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights to further entrench the settler project. And now, with this latest annexation rhetoric, the Knesset makes explicit what has always been implicit: there is no inch of Palestine they do not claim.

But sovereignty cannot be built on stolen land. The very concept of "Jewish sovereignty" over Palestine is a bourgeois-nationalist distortion, a reactionary fantasy that ignores the fundamental truth that all settler-colonial projects are inherently unstable. The Zionists may have tanks, drones, and the full backing of U.S. imperialism, but they lack what every revolutionary movement possesses in abundance: historical legitimacy. The land does not belong to those who hold the deed at gunpoint. It belongs to those who work it, who bleed for it, who refuse to kneel.

The Death of the "Peace Process" and the Bankruptcy of Liberal Solutions

For decades, the so-called international community has peddled the lie that Palestinian liberation could be achieved through negotiations. Oslo was not a pathway to freedom but a mechanism of pacification, transforming the PLO from a resistance movement into a subcontractor for Israeli security. The Palestinian Authority, far from being a government, is a collaborationist entity, its police forces trained by the CIA to suppress dissent while settlers annex more land. And yet, despite this abject failure, liberals—both in the West and among the Arab bourgeoisie—still cling to the delusion that a "two-state solution" is possible.

This is not just naïve. It is actively counterrevolutionary. The two-state solution was always a myth designed to fracture Palestinian unity and legitimize Zionist theft. How can there be a "state" when the West Bank is a Swiss cheese of settlements, when Gaza is an open-air prison, when Jerusalem is a militarized fortress? The very idea presupposes that colonialism can be negotiated with, that the oppressor will voluntarily surrender his spoils. History teaches us otherwise. Settler regimes do not dissolve themselves. They must be destroyed.

From Resistance to Revolution: The Only Path Forward

If there is one lesson to be drawn from the last century of anti-colonial struggle, it is this: freedom is never given. It is taken. The Vietnamese did not defeat the French and the Americans by begging at the UN. The Algerians did not expel their colonizers through dialogue. And the Palestinians will never achieve liberation through the farce of international diplomacy. The only language the Zionist entity understands is force.

This is why the armed resistance in Gaza, in the West Bank, in every corner of occupied Palestine is not just morally justified but strategically necessary. The rockets of Hamas, the sniper bullets of the Lion’s Den, the Molotovs hurled at settlers in Sheikh Jarrah—these are not "terrorism." They are the inevitable response of a people with no other recourse. The Palestinian resistance, fractured though it may be, represents the embryo of a revolutionary movement that, if properly organized and ideologically sharpened, could become the vanguard of a true people’s war.

But resistance alone is not enough. Sporadic uprisings, no matter how heroic, cannot topple a nuclear-armed settler state backed by the world’s largest empire. What is needed is a disciplined, Marxist-Leninist strategy—one that links the Palestinian struggle to the broader anti-imperialist front, that turns the Intifada into a revolutionary war, that transforms popular anger into organized insurrection. The masses must be armed not just with rifles but with theory, with the understanding that their fight is not isolated but part of the global struggle against capitalism and imperialism.

Globalize the Intifada: The Duty of the International Left

The Palestinian cause is not a regional issue. It is the litmus test of revolutionary politics. Those who claim to oppose imperialism but equivocate on Palestine are frauds. The Western left, in particular, must abandon its mealy-mouthed "both sides" rhetoric and take an unambiguous stand: full solidarity with the resistance, active participation in BDS, and material support for the fighters on the ground. The working classes of the U.S. and Europe must recognize that their own rulers are complicit in Palestinian suffering—that every bomb dropped on Gaza is paid for with their taxes, that every F-16 used to massacre civilians is built in their factories.

This is not just about Palestine. It is about the future of the global class struggle. If the Zionists succeed in their final solution of annexation and expulsion, it will embolden every fascist regime from Myanmar to the Sahel. But if the resistance triumphs, it will prove once and for all that even the most militarized settler colony can be broken by the will of the oppressed.

Final Thought: Until Victory

The Knesset can pass all the symbolic resolutions it wants. It can fantasize about a Greater Israel, about the total subjugation of the Palestinian people. But history is not on their side. Settler regimes are temporary. Revolutions are eternal. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free—not through the grace of the oppressor, but by the hand of the oppressed. Share, discuss, and organize.

