The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LMBPT's avatar
LMBPT
Aug 6

Absolutely loved and agreed with every single word written. Thank you. Palestine 🇵🇸 has forced those of us who live in settler colonial countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the US, of the crimes against our own First Nations people. It is a debt we MUST settle. Palestine must be free, from the river to the sea. 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
Saige's avatar
Saige
Aug 6

Thank you. And shared. And thank you again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture