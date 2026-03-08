I’ve spent decades working abroad for the empire, seeing its machinery of exploitation, coercion, and theft from the inside. Those years left me with rough edges—you can call them scars from knowing how deeply and efficiently the world of capital extracts, dominates, and destroys. I don’t apologize for them. They are the proof that I have faced the system on its own turf and survived with my eyes open.

I am educated, formally and through relentless self-study. I’ve read, observed, and learned how power operates, how the empire mobilizes violence to protect wealth, and how it crushes resistance at home and abroad. That knowledge isn’t abstract—it’s lived.

Through it all, I remain a committed Marxist revolutionary socialist. I understand that liberation isn’t won through moral appeals or illusions of democracy. It is fought for collectively, with strategy, discipline, and an unflinching commitment to the working class. My life’s experience has shown me where the empire’s cracks lie, and my theory gives me the tools to exploit them.

I am no naive idealist. I am a revolutionary with a lifetime of practice, ready to fight where the struggle is hardest, to expose the mechanisms of oppression, and to organize toward a future free from the dictatorship of capital.