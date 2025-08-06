The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Aug 7

Once again, an excellent materialist analysis.

However, I would like to know more about why you think Napoleon's Continental System contributed to the British Empire's decline. My understanding is that it hurt Napoleon's vassal states more than it did Britain itself, and contributed to the final coalition that brought about his fall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture