For decades, U.S. empire hid behind the mask of liberal democracy. That mask is off. What’s left is naked, domestic fascism, accelerating as imperial decline deepens.

The idea that the United States is “sliding” toward fascism is already misleading. Fascism has been embedded in the architecture of empire since at least Bretton Woods in 1944, when the U.S. consolidated its postwar financial and military hegemony. The system that emerged fused state power, global capital, and military projection in ways that were essentially fascist in form: corporatist, centralized, authoritarian, and violent when necessary. But as long as empire was ascending, it could afford a mask — liberal pluralism, free elections, freedom of speech, a nominally independent judiciary — to pacify the domestic population.

Now, decades later, that mask is off. Empire decline demands domestic coercion, and the apparatus designed to project power abroad is being turned inward at a breathtaking pace. Military deployments to U.S. cities. Police trained in combat-style suppression. Domestic surveillance expanded to unprecedented levels. ICE raids targeting Black and brown communities as though they were enemy combatants. Fusion centers monitoring civilian political activity. All of this is not “creeping authoritarianism.” It is a mature, unmasked fascism.

The moment we started calling it “creeping authoritarianism” or “a slide toward fascism,” we gave the system too much credit. The system has always been fascist in function; the mask of democracy was a strategic choice, not a moral imperative. Now, as imperial power wanes, it has to rely on naked coercion to maintain control — because soft power, ideological consensus, and the allure of global dominance no longer suffice.

Take domestic militarization. The same Department of Defense and DHS infrastructure that was used to secure foreign interventions is now being deployed on American soil. The National Guard is not just a ceremonial force for disasters; it is trained for occupation, suppression, and rapid response to “civil unrest.” DHS, ICE, and federal fusion centers are coordinating to surveil and target civilians in ways that would have been unthinkable under the postwar liberal consensus. And while the mainstream narrative frames these deployments as responses to “left-wing violence” or “criminal threats,” the underlying logic is clear: the empire’s apparatus is turning inward to suppress resistance before it becomes unmanageable.

Surveillance is another key piece. What the NSA, FBI, and local fusion centers are building is a panoptic network of control that spans the country. Social media monitoring, predictive policing algorithms, facial recognition in public spaces, license plate tracking, financial transaction surveillance — all of this creates a population that is constantly being watched, measured, and evaluated. If you live in the U.S., you are already within an orbit of state surveillance; the empire’s decline simply makes that orbit tighter and more aggressive.

It’s also racialized and classed. ICE raids on Black and brown communities, aggressive policing in poor neighborhoods, the targeting of political activists and organizers, and the militarization of responses to protests — these are not incidental. They are the domesticization of imperial logic: populations perceived as expendable or resistant are controlled through terror, economic pressure, and direct force. The state’s coercive machinery does not protect the people; it protects empire and capital. Those it claims to “serve” are often the ones most surveilled, policed, and disciplined.

This internalization of imperial repression accelerates whenever the global position of empire weakens. For decades, U.S. hegemony allowed the ruling class to govern through soft power: cultural influence, media dominance, the illusion of choice and political participation. The financial and military supremacy of the postwar era gave Washington leverage abroad and legitimacy at home. But multipolarity is rising. China, Russia, and other powers challenge U.S. global dominance. The flow of resources and influence is no longer guaranteed. And in response, the empire tightens its grip internally. The domestic population must be disciplined to make up for the loss of soft power abroad.

We see the feedback loop clearly: decline abroad feeds coercion at home. More militarized policing. More domestic troop deployments. More surveillance. More targeting of racialized and classed populations. More austerity and economic precarity. The empire needs obedience and compliance at home because it cannot project power abroad with the same confidence it once did. This is not a “sliding scale”; it is the natural consequence of imperial contraction. Fascism is no longer a future threat. It is here, fully operational, and targeting the very populations that were supposed to be shielded by democratic norms.

Language matters. When we say “heading toward fascism,” we are giving the system too much benefit of the doubt, implying there is still a liberal-democratic course correction available. When we say “fascism is here,” we acknowledge reality: the bourgeois-democratic mask is gone, and the empire is fully reliant on coercion, force, and surveillance to manage its own working population. Appeals to “restore democracy” or “defend the Constitution” are largely exercises in moral theater; the mechanisms of power no longer require consent. They require compliance. And compliance is enforced through fear, precarity, and punishment.

So what does this mean for organizing and resistance? It means that reliance on institutional remedies — elections, lobbying, judicial review — is insufficient. The fascist infrastructure already exists. The struggle must be grounded in building autonomous power: worker organization, community defense networks, mutual aid, and solidarity across racial and class lines. It means exposing the system’s contradictions, mobilizing collective resistance, and making coercion costly for those in power. The empire cannot afford mass insurrections, but it can afford incremental repression if left unchallenged.

The empire’s retreat from liberal democratic pretense also highlights a key lesson: fascism is not an accident. It is functional. It is a tool of class domination, racialized control, and imperial projection, now redirected inward. Understanding that is essential. Misdiagnosing this as “a slide” or “a threat” treats the system as if it were neutral until recently. It was never neutral. It was always designed to project power and maintain control, and now it is simply doing so more openly.

As history shows, once a ruling class removes the mask, it often moves quickly to entrench power. The U.S. empire’s bureaucratic, military, and financial structures are vast and intertwined. They can coordinate rapid repression in ways that would have been impossible in the 1950s or 1960s. But they are also rigid, hierarchical, and dependent on compliance. That rigidity is an opening: mass organization, solidarity, and collective struggle can exploit the cracks in the apparatus. The empire is powerful, but not invincible.

In short, the narrative that we are “sliding toward fascism” is obsolete. The U.S. is already fascist in structure and operation. The mask of liberal democracy has been lifted. The empire is turning inward, deploying its apparatus against its own people, and deepening inequality, surveillance, and repression to maintain control. Recognizing this is not defeatism; it is clarity. Only with clarity can effective counter-power be built, alliances forged, and resistance made strategic rather than reactive.

Final Thought: Fascism in the U.S. is not looming on the horizon; it is embedded, operational, and domestic. Empire decline accelerates its reach and intensity. Understanding this is essential to surviving and resisting.

Call to Action: Organize. Build mutual aid networks. Strengthen community defense. Form alliances across racial and class lines. Study and expose the apparatus of domestic repression. Understand the system to dismantle it.

Sources & Further Reading: