When the empire tries to tighten the leash, the dog learns how to break free.

The Empire Eating Itself

Every empire dies by its own hand. For the United States, the contradiction is stark: the very instruments it uses to preserve dominance are the ones driving others to build alternatives. Sanctions, dollar hegemony, military overreach—these aren’t signs of strength, but of exhaustion. What was once carrot and stick has become stick alone, and that stick keeps breaking in its wielder’s hand.

Dollar dominance used to look like stability. Today it looks like extortion. For decades, countries were told that the dollar system guaranteed free flow of goods, capital, and technology. But that guarantee has been shattered. Russia is cut off from SWIFT, Iran is denied basic access to global banking, Venezuela’s gold reserves are frozen in London vaults, China is targeted with semiconductor embargoes. These are not accidents—they are demonstrations of Washington’s control. Yet the spectacle cuts both ways: each time the U.S. weaponizes its position, the incentive for others to build escape routes grows stronger.

What emerges is a paradox. Empire flexes to remind the world who rules, but each flex is also a lesson: the dollar is not a neutral medium, it is a weapon. The more blatant that lesson becomes, the more urgent it is to dismantle the monopoly.

SCO and BRICS: Parallel Poles of Resistance

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS are not the same beast, but they are increasingly symbiotic. The SCO began as a Eurasian security forum, designed to manage border disputes and coordinate on counterterrorism. BRICS began as an acronym invented by Goldman Sachs to describe emerging markets. Yet history twists its creations: both forums have matured into platforms for collective resistance against U.S. dominance.

Today, SCO encompasses China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Central Asia, with observer states like Iran now full members. BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and a widening circle of new members—has become the symbol of non-Western coordination. Between them, they represent close to half of humanity, the bulk of the world’s young labor force, and commanding shares of energy, minerals, and agricultural resources.

What makes this convergence dangerous for empire is the way it fuses economics and security. The SCO’s security bedrock means its members are less vulnerable to NATO coercion; BRICS’s economic arm means they are less reliant on the IMF and World Bank. Together, they sketch a parallel architecture of power: one that does not ask permission from Washington or Brussels.

Infrastructure as Strategy

Consider infrastructure. For decades, development finance meant dependency. The IMF lent money under conditions of austerity, privatization, and liberalization. The World Bank funded projects that locked economies into global supply chains dominated by Western firms. Roads and dams were not just concrete—they were political leverage.

The SCO and BRICS approach turns this logic on its head. The BRICS New Development Bank, founded in 2014, has financed projects in renewable energy, transport, and urban development—without attaching the neoliberal strings that characterize IMF loans. The SCO, now moving toward its own Development Bank, promises to link national payment systems and fund regional infrastructure in Eurasia. The difference is not cosmetic: it’s structural. Instead of being tethered to New York or London, these projects are funded and settled in local currencies, routed through institutions designed to bypass the dollar.

Infrastructure here is sovereignty. Pipelines, rail corridors, fiber optic cables—these are the arteries of a new system. Every mile of track laid between Moscow and Beijing, every megawatt added to the Central Asian grid, every payment cleared outside of SWIFT is a small crack in the empire’s monopoly.

The Contradictions of Empire as Fuel for Socialism

The empire’s economic order runs on what Marx would recognize as primitive accumulation: extraction from the periphery to stabilize the core. IMF austerity, NATO-enforced security umbrellas, and dollarized trade systems drain the South to maintain the North’s consumption. Yet the contradictions have sharpened. The U.S. itself is drowning in debt, its infrastructure is crumbling, its population is aging, and its political system increasingly resembles a farce.

When the core loses the ability to offer carrots—cheap capital, booming markets, security guarantees—its dominance rests on coercion alone. But coercion has diminishing returns. Push too hard, and the periphery breaks away.

That breakaway is not purely nationalist. It is collectivist by necessity. SCO and BRICS members recognize that no single state can resist empire alone. Russia has nukes but needs markets; China has markets but needs energy; India hedges between them but cannot afford isolation. Central Asia, Africa, Latin America—all see that survival means pooling resources, sharing infrastructure, coordinating finance. In other words, planning returns. Not planning as utopian socialism, but as pragmatic collectivism.

This is socialism in the sense Marx understood it: the subordination of markets to collective human need. When SCO members link payment systems to avoid dollar strangulation, they are not pursuing “free markets”—they are building common survival tools. When BRICS funds a dam in Africa without IMF strings, it is not philanthropy—it is solidarity forged by necessity.

Demographic Gravity

Numbers tell their own story. The West is shrinking and aging. The U.S. and EU together account for less than a billion people, with median ages climbing into the 40s. SCO and BRICS, meanwhile, represent billions of people under 30. They are not only the majority—they are the future labor force, the future markets, the future demand.

This demographic weight is paired with material abundance. The SCO alone spans Russia’s vast hydrocarbons, China’s manufacturing, Central Asia’s minerals, India’s labor, and Iran’s energy corridors. BRICS adds Brazil’s agriculture, South Africa’s minerals, and new members like Saudi Arabia with their oil wealth. The empire still controls global finance, but finance without production and demographics is brittle. Sooner or later, value flows to where people and resources are.

From Multipolarity to Socialism

Multipolarity is the word most often used by diplomats. It sounds neutral, pragmatic, even conservative. But beneath that rhetoric, something sharper is happening. Multipolarity is not just a balance of power among nation-states. It is the reassertion of planning against the chaos of neoliberalism. It is the prioritization of infrastructure, sovereignty, and collective security over the worship of “free markets.” It is, in other words, the reemergence of socialism—not as ideology, but as material necessity.

To call the future socialist does not mean imagining a world where every state waves red flags and quotes Lenin. It means recognizing that survival under imperial assault requires collectivist mechanisms: development banks instead of Wall Street loans, cross-border payment systems instead of dollar tribute, joint security guarantees instead of NATO diktats. Call it socialism, multipolarity, or pragmatism—the result is the same: empire’s contradictions are forcing half the planet to rediscover solidarity.

Empire’s Reflex, Empire’s Undoing

Every empire believes its coercive tools will last forever. Rome believed its legions could hold the provinces. Britain believed the Royal Navy could choke the globe. The U.S. believes the dollar and NATO can secure its supremacy indefinitely. But coercion always produces resistance, and resistance always evolves into alternatives. Each sanction Washington imposes, each embargo it enforces, each lecture it delivers—these are sparks that light new fires of coordination.

The SCO and BRICS are not accidents. They are the empire’s mirror image, born directly out of the violence of global capitalism. The more the empire lashes out, the more resilient and socialist these blocs become. That is the true dialectic of our era.

Final Thought

The U.S. empire thought it could weaponize the dollar, sanctions, and NATO indefinitely. Instead, it taught the world how to outgrow them. History’s irony is sharp: every punishment Washington inflicts breeds the socialist horizon it fears most.

