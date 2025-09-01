The Dialectics of Destruction

Saige
1m

An interesting read, and I would like to take hope, but in talking to friends from Zimbabwe, indigenous people, I am told that China is mining and plundering, taking soil, relocating, raking profits from the land. When I look for the evidence about this I find it pretty easily. Surely this is capitalism.

Empire can develop anywhere, in the East, in the West, in the Middle of these. What the planet needs surely, what people need surely, is a system not driven by big profits but a system of sharing, a system of living alongside the resources, a system that is not invasive but which cooperates mutually to the benefit of all peoples between all people, a system based on nurturing rather than competition or exploitation, a system where human rights will be protected - the right to good housing, good water, good food, and the right to knowledge.

A system where people will learn to live alongside each other and the land, a system that is the opposite of domination because domination is just another new Empire.

