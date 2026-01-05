I was born in 1967. Since then, the United States has waged a near-constant war on the world—some overt, some covert, all deliberate. And yet, most Americans have no idea the scale of this carnage. If you think empire is just “a global police force” or “spreading democracy,” think again.

Introduction

The story I’m about to tell is not comfortable. It doesn’t fit neatly into CNN’s soundbites or the glossy narratives of “freedom and democracy.” It is brutal, systematic, and far-reaching: the U.S. empire’s operations—military, political, and economic—have shaped the modern world in ways that are often invisible, but deadly.

From the bombs dropped on civilians to the leaders assassinated, from elections rigged to liberation movements crushed, the empire has left a trail of devastation in virtually every corner of the globe. And yet, in the Anglo-American political imagination, this carnage is rarely acknowledged, rarely debated, and almost never confronted.

Military Interventions: The Empire in Motion

Since 1967, the United States has launched an estimated 100–200 military interventions around the world. This includes:

Full-scale invasions : Panama (1989), Grenada (1983)

Major wars : Vietnam/Laos/Cambodia, Afghanistan (2001–2021), Iraq (2003–2011)

Air campaigns and drone wars : Libya (2011), Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan

Proxy wars and covert operations: Latin America, Africa, and beyond

These interventions aren’t random. They serve a coherent goal: maintaining global dominance, ensuring the flow of capital, and crushing any state or movement that challenges U.S. hegemony.

This is not “defense of freedom” or “humanitarianism.” It is raw, unapologetic imperial power. Every bomb dropped, every occupation, every covert action is a message: no challenge will go unpunished.

Governments Overthrown: Democracy as a Business Model

In my lifetime alone, the U.S. has successfully overthrown or attempted to overthrow 30–40 governments. The pattern is unmistakable:

Chile, 1973: democratically elected Salvador Allende toppled in a CIA-backed coup

Grenada, 1983: government removed to “protect American citizens”—a flimsy pretext

Panama, 1989: Manuel Noriega ousted and imprisoned under dubious charges

Libya, 2011: Gaddafi removed and executed after NATO intervention

Dozens of covert operations elsewhere: Africa, Latin America, Asia

Regime change is no accident of history—it is U.S. policy. And while mainstream media sanitizes these events as “interventions” or “peacekeeping,” the reality is stark: entire nations were destabilized to serve the interests of capital.

Election Interference: Democracy, American Style

If you think U.S. empire respects ballots, think again. Since 1967, the U.S. has interfered in over 100 foreign elections, manipulating outcomes, funding favored candidates, controlling media narratives, and bribing political elites.

The irony is staggering: the U.S. lectures the world about “democracy” and “election integrity” while systematically rigging elections for decades. These operations are often covert, but the evidence is clear: the empire doesn’t just crush governments—it molds them before they even exist.

Bombs, Deaths, and Displacement: The Human Cost

The numbers are staggering, and the reality even worse:

Bombs dropped: Hundreds of thousands—likely millions—across 30+ countries

People killed: Estimated 1–5+ million since 1967

People injured: Millions

People displaced: Tens of millions

This includes wars in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and countless covert operations elsewhere. Refugees, destroyed cities, and fractured societies are not side effects—they are products of U.S. policy.

These are not statistics; they are lives, families, and communities annihilated. And yet the perpetrators remain in power, celebrated, and largely unaccountable.

Assassinations and Suppression of Liberation

Beyond bombs and invasions, the empire has targeted specific leaders and movements:

Foreign leaders killed : Dozens—directly or indirectly—through coups, bombings, or covert operations (e.g., Diem in Vietnam, Trujillo in the Dominican Republic, Gaddafi in Libya)

Liberation movements suppressed: Dozens, both domestically and internationally. From COINTELPRO targeting Black liberation, Puerto Rican independence, antiwar, and socialist movements in the U.S., to U.S.-backed repression that crushed insurgencies from Latin America to Africa.

The logic is simple: power tolerates no alternative. Any movement advocating self-determination, socialism, or independence becomes a target. Empire is not only violent; it is pre-emptively oppressive.

The CIA’s Dirty Wars

If the Pentagon is the visible fist, the CIA is the invisible knife. Since 1967, the CIA has waged continuous dirty wars: coups, assassinations, death squads, proxy militias, narco-financing, and media manipulation.

This is not rogue behavior. It is official U.S. policy, designed to bypass democratic oversight and international law. Examples:

Coups and assassinations : Chile, Indonesia, Vietnam, Latin America

Death squad support : El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia

Proxy wars using militias and extremists

Media and psychological warfare to delegitimize governments

Economic sabotage and sanctioning of non-compliant regimes

Dirty wars amplify the impact of the War on Drugs and the War on Terror. Empire weaponizes drugs and terrorism designations to justify violence, eliminate opposition, and maintain control.

The Wars on Drugs and Terror

War on Drugs (1980s–present):

Destabilized Latin America: Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia

Domestically: mass incarceration, criminalization of Black and Brown communities

Millions imprisoned, thousands killed, entire generations traumatized

War on Terror (2001–present):

Justification for invasions, drone strikes, occupations: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Somalia

Legalized extraordinary violence: extrajudicial killings, torture, mass surveillance

Exported militarized policing and surveillance back into the U.S.

Both campaigns are extensions of empire: codified violence with global and domestic consequences.

The Domestic Front: Empire at Home

The U.S. is also waging a relentless war on its working class:

Deprivation and immiseration: wages stagnate, living costs soar

Hunger and food insecurity: tens of millions rely on food banks

Housing crisis and homelessness: sky-high rents, evictions, inadequate shelters

Inflation and economic precarity

Police oppression and mass incarceration: prisons as tools of social control

Decayed infrastructure: crumbling roads, bridges, transit, water systems

Political gridlock under the dictatorship of capital: parties bicker while elites profit

This is policy by design. The same logic that bombs Yemen and overthrows governments abroad ensures the working class is squeezed, surveilled, and controlled at home.

Why So Little Is Known

Most of this carnage goes unreported because the empire controls the narrative. Military action, coups, and covert operations, and domestic repression are framed as “peacekeeping,” “humanitarian intervention,” “economic necessity”, or “protecting freedom and democracy.” Academic studies, NGO reports, and independent research document the facts, but mainstream media rarely cover them, and the public remains largely unaware.

The architects of this violence are still the ones shaping policy, controlling think tanks, writing legislation, and appearing on cable news. They are immune to accountability. And the myth of the U.S. as a “force for good” persists, despite a lifetime of evidence to the contrary.

Conclusion: The System, Not the Anomaly

This is the hard truth: the violence, death, and displacement are not glitches in U.S. foreign policy. They are its point. Capital requires force. Empire provides it.

Externally: military invasions, coups, drone strikes, election interference, CIA dirty wars, War on Drugs, War on Terror

Internally: poverty, hunger, housing crises, inflation, policing, prisons, infrastructure decay

To call this a “mistake” or “regrettable episode” is to willfully misunderstand the machinery of empire. From 1967 to today, millions of lives have been lost, countless governments dismantled, and entire societies traumatized. And those responsible continue to wield power while millions suffer, still shaping the world in the same patterns.

Sources & Further Reading