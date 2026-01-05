Empire’s Body Count: The Hidden Carnage of the U.S. Since 1967
How many lives, nations, and liberation movements has empire destroyed in my lifetime? Far more than you’ve been taught.
I was born in 1967. Since then, the United States has waged a near-constant war on the world—some overt, some covert, all deliberate. And yet, most Americans have no idea the scale of this carnage. If you think empire is just “a global police force” or “spreading democracy,” think again.
Introduction
The story I’m about to tell is not comfortable. It doesn’t fit neatly into CNN’s soundbites or the glossy narratives of “freedom and democracy.” It is brutal, systematic, and far-reaching: the U.S. empire’s operations—military, political, and economic—have shaped the modern world in ways that are often invisible, but deadly.
From the bombs dropped on civilians to the leaders assassinated, from elections rigged to liberation movements crushed, the empire has left a trail of devastation in virtually every corner of the globe. And yet, in the Anglo-American political imagination, this carnage is rarely acknowledged, rarely debated, and almost never confronted.
Military Interventions: The Empire in Motion
Since 1967, the United States has launched an estimated 100–200 military interventions around the world. This includes:
Full-scale invasions: Panama (1989), Grenada (1983)
Major wars: Vietnam/Laos/Cambodia, Afghanistan (2001–2021), Iraq (2003–2011)
Air campaigns and drone wars: Libya (2011), Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan
Proxy wars and covert operations: Latin America, Africa, and beyond
These interventions aren’t random. They serve a coherent goal: maintaining global dominance, ensuring the flow of capital, and crushing any state or movement that challenges U.S. hegemony.
This is not “defense of freedom” or “humanitarianism.” It is raw, unapologetic imperial power. Every bomb dropped, every occupation, every covert action is a message: no challenge will go unpunished.
Governments Overthrown: Democracy as a Business Model
In my lifetime alone, the U.S. has successfully overthrown or attempted to overthrow 30–40 governments. The pattern is unmistakable:
Chile, 1973: democratically elected Salvador Allende toppled in a CIA-backed coup
Grenada, 1983: government removed to “protect American citizens”—a flimsy pretext
Panama, 1989: Manuel Noriega ousted and imprisoned under dubious charges
Libya, 2011: Gaddafi removed and executed after NATO intervention
Dozens of covert operations elsewhere: Africa, Latin America, Asia
Regime change is no accident of history—it is U.S. policy. And while mainstream media sanitizes these events as “interventions” or “peacekeeping,” the reality is stark: entire nations were destabilized to serve the interests of capital.
Election Interference: Democracy, American Style
If you think U.S. empire respects ballots, think again. Since 1967, the U.S. has interfered in over 100 foreign elections, manipulating outcomes, funding favored candidates, controlling media narratives, and bribing political elites.
The irony is staggering: the U.S. lectures the world about “democracy” and “election integrity” while systematically rigging elections for decades. These operations are often covert, but the evidence is clear: the empire doesn’t just crush governments—it molds them before they even exist.
Bombs, Deaths, and Displacement: The Human Cost
The numbers are staggering, and the reality even worse:
Bombs dropped: Hundreds of thousands—likely millions—across 30+ countries
People killed: Estimated 1–5+ million since 1967
People injured: Millions
People displaced: Tens of millions
This includes wars in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and countless covert operations elsewhere. Refugees, destroyed cities, and fractured societies are not side effects—they are products of U.S. policy.
These are not statistics; they are lives, families, and communities annihilated. And yet the perpetrators remain in power, celebrated, and largely unaccountable.
Assassinations and Suppression of Liberation
Beyond bombs and invasions, the empire has targeted specific leaders and movements:
Foreign leaders killed: Dozens—directly or indirectly—through coups, bombings, or covert operations (e.g., Diem in Vietnam, Trujillo in the Dominican Republic, Gaddafi in Libya)
Liberation movements suppressed: Dozens, both domestically and internationally. From COINTELPRO targeting Black liberation, Puerto Rican independence, antiwar, and socialist movements in the U.S., to U.S.-backed repression that crushed insurgencies from Latin America to Africa.
The logic is simple: power tolerates no alternative. Any movement advocating self-determination, socialism, or independence becomes a target. Empire is not only violent; it is pre-emptively oppressive.
The CIA’s Dirty Wars
If the Pentagon is the visible fist, the CIA is the invisible knife. Since 1967, the CIA has waged continuous dirty wars: coups, assassinations, death squads, proxy militias, narco-financing, and media manipulation.
This is not rogue behavior. It is official U.S. policy, designed to bypass democratic oversight and international law. Examples:
Coups and assassinations: Chile, Indonesia, Vietnam, Latin America
Death squad support: El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia
Proxy wars using militias and extremists
Media and psychological warfare to delegitimize governments
Economic sabotage and sanctioning of non-compliant regimes
Dirty wars amplify the impact of the War on Drugs and the War on Terror. Empire weaponizes drugs and terrorism designations to justify violence, eliminate opposition, and maintain control.
The Wars on Drugs and Terror
War on Drugs (1980s–present):
Destabilized Latin America: Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia
Domestically: mass incarceration, criminalization of Black and Brown communities
Millions imprisoned, thousands killed, entire generations traumatized
War on Terror (2001–present):
Justification for invasions, drone strikes, occupations: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Somalia
Legalized extraordinary violence: extrajudicial killings, torture, mass surveillance
Exported militarized policing and surveillance back into the U.S.
Both campaigns are extensions of empire: codified violence with global and domestic consequences.
The Domestic Front: Empire at Home
The U.S. is also waging a relentless war on its working class:
Deprivation and immiseration: wages stagnate, living costs soar
Hunger and food insecurity: tens of millions rely on food banks
Housing crisis and homelessness: sky-high rents, evictions, inadequate shelters
Inflation and economic precarity
Police oppression and mass incarceration: prisons as tools of social control
Decayed infrastructure: crumbling roads, bridges, transit, water systems
Political gridlock under the dictatorship of capital: parties bicker while elites profit
This is policy by design. The same logic that bombs Yemen and overthrows governments abroad ensures the working class is squeezed, surveilled, and controlled at home.
Why So Little Is Known
Most of this carnage goes unreported because the empire controls the narrative. Military action, coups, and covert operations, and domestic repression are framed as “peacekeeping,” “humanitarian intervention,” “economic necessity”, or “protecting freedom and democracy.” Academic studies, NGO reports, and independent research document the facts, but mainstream media rarely cover them, and the public remains largely unaware.
The architects of this violence are still the ones shaping policy, controlling think tanks, writing legislation, and appearing on cable news. They are immune to accountability. And the myth of the U.S. as a “force for good” persists, despite a lifetime of evidence to the contrary.
Conclusion: The System, Not the Anomaly
This is the hard truth: the violence, death, and displacement are not glitches in U.S. foreign policy. They are its point. Capital requires force. Empire provides it.
Externally: military invasions, coups, drone strikes, election interference, CIA dirty wars, War on Drugs, War on Terror
Internally: poverty, hunger, housing crises, inflation, policing, prisons, infrastructure decay
To call this a “mistake” or “regrettable episode” is to willfully misunderstand the machinery of empire. From 1967 to today, millions of lives have been lost, countless governments dismantled, and entire societies traumatized. And those responsible continue to wield power while millions suffer, still shaping the world in the same patterns.
Sources & Further Reading
For most of my life I believed we were spreading democracy and freedom to others around the world. A little over 5 years ago I discovered the truth we are the villains, we are the ones causing death and destruction around the world. To find out my whole life was built on lies is upsetting. I find myself wanting or needing to apologize when I interact with others from around the world who have felt first hand terror and violence from the United States. Its demoralizing.
Well I tell you I was happier in my ignorance. LOL. The truth hurts.