The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Realist's avatar
Realist
1d

Power is the problem — inordinate power. Not power as in energy, but as in control. The main conduits of power are public, private, and religious. The public is the power of the government. The private is wealth. And the religious is faith and dogma. Often, more than one of these channels is used. Trump has used all three.

Much is written and discussed about world problems, but very little is available as a solution—the solution, though far from simple, is to control power. I would love to see viable solutions discussed.

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6 replies by William Murphy and others
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
21h

We are now 3,000 times more populous than were our migratory Hunter-

Gatherer ancestors, living in their egalitarian clans/bands and spaced around the globe by the territorial instinct, so populations were naturally regulated within the group of 150 members or less (Dunbar number), thus controlling consumption and avoiding depletion of non-renewable natural resources. The jump from this lifeway to sedentary agriculture generated soil depleting ever larger populations who automatically sorted themselves hierarchically, yielding your Capitalist paradigm and a natural resource depleted planet. Thus the real problem is our massive human overpopulation/over consumption of non-renewable natural resources. TOO MANY HUMANS is the first cause of Capitalism and environmental destruction, leading to population and climate collapse. Have a blessed day.

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