The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Bonner's avatar
Bonner
1d

Outstanding analysis—about the best out there. Thank you and keep up the great work!

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1 reply by William Murphy
Realist's avatar
Realist
1d

The empire is destroying itself, and that is a good thing.

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