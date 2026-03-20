The empire has spent decades building the illusion of invincibility, projecting its monopoly of violence across the globe. Iran has just shattered that illusion, revealing that even a regional power can inflict costs the empire cannot absorb without strain. If a peer competitor like China were to enter the stage, the consequences for Washington would be catastrophic, rapid, and decisive. Understanding this is not optional—it is a matter of survival for the working class.

The so-called U.S. empire has long relied on its narrative of uncontested supremacy. From the Philippines in 1899–1902 to Iraq and Afghanistan in the twenty-first century, this empire has claimed the right to project power globally. Yet, history demonstrates a consistent pattern: the U.S. cannot win wars on its own terms without proxies, coalitions, or local collaborators. The Iran conflict is merely the latest case study, revealing structural limits that were invisible to policymakers and elites alike.

Operation Epstein Fury has exposed these cracks in no uncertain terms. Iran’s missile and drone campaigns against U.S. and Israeli targets have made clear that the empire cannot unilaterally dictate outcomes. While the U.S. maintains air and technological superiority, Iran continues to strike at strategic nodes across the region—from military bases in Bahrain to critical energy infrastructure. The disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important chokepoints, demonstrates that even a sanctioned, economically constrained state can impose severe economic and operational costs on the global hegemon.

Some analysts may claim that the temporary rise in U.S. oil profits offsets this disruption. This is a profound misunderstanding of capitalist accumulation and imperial strategy. The Epstein class and its comprador networks do not act in the interests of the people; they do not weigh civilian hardship, inflation, or global market instability. Their calculations are purely structural: profit, control, and accumulation. Disruption is merely another lever to enforce monopoly power, extract rents, and punish competitors. Human suffering is collateral damage in a system that has structurally eliminated ethical constraints on accumulation.

The Iran conflict also lays bare a historical truth that the empire has tried to obscure: the U.S. has not won a war on its own terms since the Philippine-American War ended in 1902. Every subsequent conflict—Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan—has relied heavily on proxies, allies, or client states. The illusion of victory is often constructed in media narratives, but in material terms, the empire has always confronted resilient opponents capable of attritional resistance. Iran is no exception: the U.S. assumed that decapitation strikes could produce quick results. Reality has proven otherwise.

This is not merely a regional lesson; it is a global warning. The empire’s failure to decisively defeat Iran is a demonstration of what a true peer competitor—China—would be capable of. Unlike Iran, China possesses technological superiority across critical geostrategic sectors, including missile technology, AI-enabled military systems, robotics, precision manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. Its industrial base dwarfs that of the U.S., both in scale and resilience. Any conventional war with China would be massive, catastrophic, and remarkably rapid, exposing the empire to losses that would be impossible to sustain.

Geography, technology, and industrial capacity all favor Beijing. China’s anti-access/area-denial systems would render U.S. carrier strike groups and amphibious operations vulnerable from the outset. Supply lines stretched across the Pacific would be exposed to precision strikes, cyberattacks, and economic disruption. Even U.S. nuclear and conventional capabilities would face asymmetric vulnerabilities in a theater defined by China’s depth, planning, and integrated logistics.

The Iran conflict is a rehearsal in miniature: it demonstrates that the U.S. is incapable of projecting sustained force without meeting strategic limits, even against a regional power. China, by contrast, represents an exponentially larger, technologically superior, and globally integrated peer competitor. Any confrontation in the Asia-Pacific would quickly escalate, inflict catastrophic damage, and force Washington into strategic retrenchment or outright defeat.

At the core of these structural realities is a fundamental lesson: hegemony is material, not rhetorical. True global power is not measured by the ability to launch missiles or dominate media narratives. It is measured by the capacity to sustain conflicts, mobilize industrial and technological resources, and absorb asymmetric retaliation. Iran has already revealed the fragility of U.S. dominance; China would annihilate the illusion altogether.

For the working class, the implications are clear. The empire’s illusions of invincibility are designed to maintain consent and justify war. In reality, every escalation, every strike, every economic shock is paid for by the people globally, while the Epstein class secures profit and maintains monopoly control. Recognizing the structural limits of the U.S. empire is not merely an intellectual exercise—it is a strategic necessity for those committed to resistance, global solidarity, and the eventual dismantling of imperialist structures.

The lessons of Iran and the warning posed by China demand a reorientation of revolutionary strategy. We cannot rely on elite failure alone. We must build dual systems of power, strengthen global proletarian solidarity, and prepare for a transition to a people-centered economy. When the cracks in empire widen, only those prepared at the material and organizational level will be ready to transform crisis into liberation.

The empire is no longer capable of projecting its monopoly of violence unchallenged. The Iran conflict has proven that the limits of U.S. power are real, tangible, and already constraining strategic ambitions. China’s technological and industrial superiority only magnifies this reality. The illusion of hegemonic dominance has been shattered—what remains is the struggle to convert imperial decline into revolutionary opportunity.

Sources & Further Reading