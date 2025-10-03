Waiting for politicians or the next viral movement won’t save you. Capitalism doesn’t loosen its grip voluntarily. If you want out, you have to get your hands dirty—and start building power yourself.

Americans, let’s be blunt: capitalism doesn’t loosen its grip voluntarily. Waiting for politicians, elections, or “the next big movement” is a joke. The dictatorship of capital won’t be dismantled from above—it must be built against, piece by piece, in the here and now.

The easiest, “comfortable” path is an illusion. Social media outrage, empty hashtags, or hoping someone else will fix it… that keeps you trapped. Real change is uncomfortable, demanding, and practical. You have to get your hands dirty.

This is where dual power comes in: building parallel structures that meet human needs outside the logic of profit and elite control. This isn’t theory—it’s survival, solidarity, and strategy rolled into one.

Step 1: Mutual Aid Networks

Organize around real needs: food, housing, medicine, childcare.

Example: community kitchens or pantries funded and run by neighbors.

Why it matters: People begin depending on each other, not bosses or corporations. Trust grows; capitalist dependency shrinks.

Step 2: Worker Councils & Cooperatives

Take control of labor and production.

Example: a local co-op laundromat, delivery service, or digital platform run democratically by the workers.

Why it matters: You chip away at wage slavery and the profit racket while proving a new system works.

Step 3: Community Assemblies

Block-level or neighborhood councils to make collective decisions.

Decide on resource allocation, organize local defense, and coordinate with other assemblies.

Why it matters: Builds political muscle and teaches people they can govern themselves outside the state.

Step 4: Education & Agitation

Spread knowledge of capitalism’s machinery and alternatives.

Reading groups, workshops, zines, podcasts—all grassroots, all real.

Why it matters: Ideas are power. People need to understand why dual power isn’t optional—it’s survival.

Step 5: Security & Self-Defense

Protect your people, resources, and assemblies.

Neighborhood patrols, legal support networks, training in defense (preferably nonviolent first).

Why it matters: Dual-power structures will be attacked. Preparedness is non-negotiable.

Step 6: Networks Across Cities & Regions

Don’t go solo. Build federations of co-ops, regional mutual aid alliances, worker council networks.

Why it matters: Isolated efforts are vulnerable; coordination scales power and resilience.

Every act of solidarity, every co-op, every mutual aid effort is a crack in the capitalist monopoly. Each step is uncomfortable, messy, and risky—but that’s exactly the point. Easy paths are illusions.

Capitalism survives on your comfort, distraction, and isolation. Dual power survives on your initiative, courage, and solidarity. One dismantles dependence; the other creates autonomy.

There is no magical escape hatch. No “hack” or politician will free us. But by building our own structures—economic, political, social—we carve out a space where the dictatorship of capital has less sway.

Final Thought: The easier path keeps you trapped. The hard, gritty, practical path builds freedom, one neighborhood, one workplace, one assembly at a time.

Call to Action: Start small. Talk to your neighbors. Form a co-op. Launch a mutual-aid network. Begin building dual power today—before the system decides for you.

