What if the “realism” you’re being sold is just a cage with better branding?

Note to communists and all those moving in that direction:

Do not let anyone pressure you into remaining inside neoliberalism’s narrow cage. We are told there is no alternative. We are told to be “realistic.” We are told to moderate our demands, to soften our language, to accept incremental reforms while capital reorganizes and consolidates power.

But neoliberalism is not neutrality. It is a class project. It restructures the state to defend profit, privatize public goods, discipline labor, financialize everyday life, and normalize permanent austerity. It is not simply a policy framework; it is the political management of late-stage capitalism in crisis.

A socialist rupture is not extremism. It is the logical response to a system that produces endless war, ecological breakdown, debt peonage, precarity, and staggering inequality. When the contradictions of capital intensify, reform becomes containment. Structural change becomes necessity.

Too many—sometimes even from within the working class—align themselves with ruling-class interests. Not always out of malice, but often out of fear, confusion, or material integration into imperial structures. They defend “stability” while stability means immiseration. They warn against “radicalism” while capital radicalizes exploitation daily. In doing so, they function as obstacles to collective liberation.

And yes, the system works overtime to drain revolutionary spirit. Through media saturation. Through culture wars. Through endless distractions. Through debt and exhaustion. Through the myth that individual escape is preferable to collective struggle.

But revolutionary commitment cannot be sustained on emotion alone. It must be grounded in analysis, organization, and long-term strategy. It requires political education. It requires disciplined structures. It requires building power where we actually stand.

History does not move because we ask politely. It moves when organized masses recognize their collective power and act.

The task is not to shout louder inside neoliberal boundaries. The task is to transcend them.

