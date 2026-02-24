The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
20h

Many thanks for this post! Have a blessed day!

Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
Gerard Pesce's avatar
Gerard Pesce
15h

Good one B!

Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture