The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Helmut Karas's avatar
Helmut Karas
9h

That's the perspective of the many actions : We recognize what is installed and declared . The more interesting part is, what it means in changing behavior . In my mind there is a picture of a horse tied to a plastic chair . When the horse believes it's bound, it stays . Smart horses drag chairs . Maybe these days show the level of smartness ?

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