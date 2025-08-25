The omission of Israel from the UN Secretary-General’s annex on sexual violence in conflict is more than a procedural oversight; it is a striking illustration of the structural alignment of international institutions with imperialist powers. From a Marxist perspective, this decision underscores the United Nations’ consistent role in upholding the interests of dominant states, often at the expense of marginalized populations such as the Palestinians. By failing to hold Israel accountable despite documented evidence of sexual violence, the UN reinforces the logic that powerful nations can evade accountability while smaller or weaker nations bear the consequences.

The United Nations, conceived in the aftermath of World War II, was intended to maintain international order and prevent global conflict. Yet its design—particularly the Security Council, where five permanent members wield veto power—ensures that the priorities of major powers consistently dominate its agenda. In practice, this means that the voices and suffering of oppressed peoples are subordinated to the political and economic interests of imperialist actors. The Secretary-General’s omission of Israel from the annex, despite intense international scrutiny, reflects the organization’s reluctance to confront these realities head-on. It signals to Tel Aviv that obstructionism and defiance of international accountability can be rewarded.

Within the framework of Marxist theory, capitalism naturally breeds imperialism, allowing powerful nations to exploit weaker ones for strategic and economic gain. Israel’s ongoing policies in Gaza can be interpreted as part of this broader imperialist strategy, aimed at maintaining regional dominance and controlling resources. The UN’s failure to act decisively against Israel is thus not an anomaly but a structural feature of a global order that privileges the strong and protects their interests. The Palestinian struggle is consequently not only a fight for national liberation but also a class struggle against both local and international structures of oppression.

Addressing such entrenched injustice requires more than calls for reform within existing institutions; it demands a fundamental transformation of international structures and a concerted effort toward global solidarity with oppressed peoples. Until the UN challenges the systemic biases that shape its decision-making, its credibility and ability to uphold international law will remain deeply compromised.

