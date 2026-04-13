The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2d

Very well said. From now on I'll tell other Americans that we live in "a managed permission system with elections attached" and not a democracy. That should make them think!

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Steven Carlson's avatar
Steven Carlson
2d

Well said and well worth saying.

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