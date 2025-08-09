Bourgeois society prides itself on claiming to embody “democracy,” yet it delivers only the barest illusion of popular power. In reality, democracy under capitalism is a democracy of the rich: a political structure designed to protect private property and class domination. When we speak of genuine democracy—from a Marxist–Leninist–Maoist standpoint—we are not referring to the formal ballot-box rituals of the capitalist state, but to the concrete empowerment of the working masses, guaranteed through the socialist transformation of society. Such democracy is inseparable from ensuring that all people have housing, healthcare, clean water, food, clean air, free education, a living wage, and peace. These are not utopian dreams, but historically possible necessities—already partially realized under certain socialist experiments. The central question, then, is not whether society can provide these, but whether the ruling class will ever allow it. History tells us the answer is no.

The capitalist system operates on the logic of profit maximization, not human need. Marx, in Capital, demonstrated that surplus value—extracted from the labor of workers—is the source of capitalist wealth. To maintain this system, capitalists must minimize the cost of labor power, which includes suppressing wages and social benefits. Housing becomes a commodity to generate rent and speculation; healthcare is privatized into an industry of sickness rather than wellness; even water, the most basic element of life, is transformed into a for-profit good. Under such conditions, the provision of universal, quality services is fundamentally incompatible with the imperatives of capitalist accumulation. As Lenin argued in State and Revolution, reforms within capitalism are inevitably limited by the framework of bourgeois property relations. While capitalists may temporarily concede certain rights under pressure from mass movements, such concessions are fragile, reversible, and always subordinate to the needs of capital.

Socialism, by contrast, begins from an entirely different premise: that the productive forces of society exist to serve the people. Under the dictatorship of the proletariat, the working class—organized through its revolutionary party—uses state power to abolish the private ownership of the means of production and to reorganize the economy according to a plan that meets the people’s needs. Mao Zedong, in On the People’s Democratic Dictatorship, emphasized that political power is the guarantee for economic transformation, and economic transformation is the material basis for human liberation. In the People’s Republic of China during the Mao era, massive campaigns eradicated landlordism, established collective farming, and expanded rural healthcare through the barefoot doctor program. Literacy rates skyrocketed as education was extended to the peasantry. While these achievements faced limitations and contradictions, they prove that even in a poor, war-torn country, the socialist road can create the conditions to meet basic human needs far more effectively than capitalist “prosperity” ever has.

Housing under socialism is not a speculative market; it is a guaranteed right. In the Soviet Union during the early decades, vast housing projects were built to provide workers with rent-free or nominally priced apartments, eliminating homelessness as a structural phenomenon. In capitalist countries, by contrast, homelessness persists even when there are more empty homes than unhoused people—a stark demonstration that housing, under private property, is not about shelter but about profit. Healthcare follows the same logic. Cuba, despite its economic blockade, maintains one of the highest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world and provides free healthcare universally. These gains are products of a planned economy directed toward human need rather than shareholder dividends.

Access to clean water, nutritious food, and unpolluted air is likewise inseparable from the question of class power. Capitalist agriculture is driven by monoculture, chemical dependency, and export-oriented production, which degrade the environment and prioritize global market prices over local food sovereignty. Socialist agriculture, as theorized by Marxist agronomists and partially realized in China’s collectivization period, seeks to integrate ecological stewardship with the goal of feeding the entire population. Environmental protection under socialism is not an optional regulation—it is embedded in the planning process. Without the profit motive distorting production, there is no incentive to poison rivers for short-term gain or to burn forests for corporate expansion. In a socialist society, the health of the people is understood as inseparable from the health of the land.

Free education under socialism is not merely the absence of tuition fees; it is the transformation of education itself. In capitalist societies, education functions to reproduce class inequality, training a small elite for intellectual labor and consigning the majority to a lifetime of wage work. Under socialism, education is democratized, both in access and in content, fostering critical consciousness and linking theory to productive labor. Maoist education reforms in the 1960s sought to break down the division between mental and manual labor, sending students to work alongside peasants and workers while bringing workers into the universities. This approach was rooted in the understanding that education is not neutral; it either serves the ruling class or the revolutionary masses.

A “living wage” under capitalism is itself a contradiction in terms. The wage system, as Marx explained, is a disguised form of slavery in which workers sell their labor power for less than the value they produce. Even when wages are high enough to meet basic needs, they remain contingent on market fluctuations, employer discretion, and the overall profitability of capital. Under socialism, wages are a transitional form, gradually replaced by distribution according to need as productivity increases. The abolition of unemployment, the guarantee of social services, and the collective ownership of production all work to dissolve the coercive dependence of workers on wages for survival.

Finally, peace cannot be realized under imperialism. Capitalist powers compete for markets, resources, and geopolitical influence, inevitably leading to war. Lenin’s analysis in Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism remains relevant: as long as monopoly capital exists, armed conflict will persist. The “peace” promised by the imperialist core is the peace of domination—enforced through military bases, coups, sanctions, and proxy wars. Genuine peace emerges only when oppressed nations are liberated, when imperialist militaries are dismantled, and when socialist internationalism replaces capitalist competition. Mao’s support for national liberation struggles worldwide reflected this understanding, linking the fight for socialism within one country to the broader anti-imperialist movement.

The provision of housing, healthcare, clean resources, education, a living wage, and peace is not a matter of philanthropic generosity. It is a question of class power. In every capitalist country, there are enough resources and productive capacity to meet these needs many times over, but the wealth is concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite. This is not accidental; it is the direct result of a system built to prioritize profit over people. The bourgeoisie will never willingly dismantle the mechanisms that produce their wealth, no matter how many elections are held or how many reformist bills are passed. History shows that only revolutionary struggle—led by the organized working class and its allies—can create the conditions for a new kind of democracy: the dictatorship of the proletariat.

This proletarian democracy is not “dictatorship” in the bourgeois sense of arbitrary tyranny; it is the collective rule of the majority over the exploiting minority. It is the only form of state capable of organizing production for human needs and defending those gains against counterrevolution. Mao emphasized that class struggle continues under socialism, precisely because remnants of the old order and new bourgeois elements will attempt to restore capitalism. The fight for universal social rights, therefore, is inseparable from the ongoing struggle to deepen socialism and prevent capitalist restoration.

In our present moment, the contradictions of capitalism are sharpening. Economic crises, environmental collapse, pandemics, and imperialist wars all expose the inability of the system to secure even the most basic necessities for the majority of humanity. Meanwhile, the ruling class attempts to rebrand its order with slogans about “human rights” and “democracy,” even as it denies healthcare to millions, poisons water supplies, evicts tenants, and bombs nations into rubble. The gap between the rhetoric and the reality is so vast that it can no longer be bridged by reforms. For revolutionaries, the task is clear: to organize, educate, and mobilize the masses around the understanding that the essentials of life are not negotiable demands but inherent rights that only socialism can guarantee.

The slogan that “That’s real democracy” must be understood not as a moral appeal to the conscience of the bourgeoisie, but as a rallying cry for proletarian revolution. Real democracy is the collective ownership of the means of production, the planned fulfillment of human needs, and the active participation of the masses in governance. It is the smashing of the old state and the building of a new one on the ashes of capitalist exploitation. In this sense, the struggle for housing, healthcare, clean resources, education, wages, and peace is the struggle for socialism itself—and the struggle for socialism is the struggle for human liberation.

The history of revolutionary movements from the Paris Commune to the Russian and Chinese Revolutions shows that such transformation is possible. It is not an abstract hope but a concrete path, forged in the heat of class struggle. Every strike, every land occupation, every community defense against eviction, every mass mobilization against war is a step toward building the power necessary to remake society. But these struggles must be united under the banner of revolutionary theory, for without a clear understanding of the enemy and a plan for seizing power, resistance risks being co-opted or crushed. Marxist–Leninist–Maoist theory provides that clarity, rooted in the historical lessons of both victory and defeat.

To speak of guaranteeing the essentials of life is to speak of nothing less than revolution. It is to reject the false democracy of the capitalist state and to commit to building a world where the needs of the many outweigh the privileges of the few. Such a world will not be handed down from above; it must be won through struggle, defended through vigilance, and continuously deepened through the conscious participation of the people. Only then can we speak of true democracy—not the democracy of ballots without bread, but the democracy of bread, housing, health, and peace for all.

If you believe that democracy means more than voting every four years—if you believe it means housing, healthcare, education, and peace for all—then you already stand against the capitalist order. The next step is to get organized. Study revolutionary theory. Join movements that fight for the working class. Support struggles against imperialism everywhere. History is on our side, but only if we act.

