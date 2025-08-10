Introduction

The spectacle of the United States carrying over $37+ trillion in federal debt is more than a headline figure or an economic talking point—it is a profound political symptom of the fundamental contradictions tearing late-stage capitalism apart. From a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist (MLM) perspective, this astronomical debt cannot be understood as a mere fiscal problem or a consequence of poor policy decisions alone. It is instead a structural necessity of a system in terminal crisis, a reflection of the irreversible decay of imperialist capitalism and the escalating crisis of overaccumulation and falling profits.

To grasp this crisis in its full scope demands that we go beyond surface-level economic statistics and political rhetoric, diving into the materialist dialectics of capitalism’s development, imperialism’s finance capital, and the class relations that underpin the global economy today. This essay seeks to explicate the explosion of U.S. federal debt as a critical manifestation of imperialism’s decay, exposing how it serves as both a weapon of class rule and a harbinger of revolutionary opportunity. Ultimately, it argues that the resolution of this crisis lies not in reform or austerity but in the revolutionary overthrow of the bourgeois state and the establishment of proletarian socialist power.

Capitalism’s Anarchy and the Growth of Debt

Marx’s analysis of capitalism revealed that its internal logic—driven by competition and the pursuit of surplus value—cannot achieve stable, harmonious growth. Instead, capitalism is characterized by the “anarchy of production”: individual capitalists produce for profit, not social need, leading to chronic cycles of boom and bust. One core contradiction Marx highlighted is the falling rate of profit, a tendency that makes it increasingly difficult for capitalists to maintain profitable investment and accumulation.

To counteract this, capitalism continually resorts to expanding credit and debt. Credit can temporarily mask the crisis of overproduction by enabling consumption beyond current income or by sustaining investment that cannot yet pay off. However, this expansion of debt is inherently unstable and must ultimately be repaid or defaulted upon, creating a Ponzi-like dynamic.

Vladimir Lenin advanced this analysis in Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism, identifying finance capital as the dominant form in late capitalism. He described how banking and monopoly capital merged, with finance capital exerting outsized influence, leading to speculative bubbles, the export of capital to secure new markets, and an intensification of imperialist rivalry. Debt, in this framework, is not a temporary policy tool but an expression of capitalist imperialism’s parasitic and unsustainable nature.

The staggering $37+ trillion U.S. federal debt encapsulates these dynamics. The debt is not simply a number; it is the socialization of capitalist losses. When banks and corporations fail or face losses, the state intervenes—through bailouts, subsidies, and stimulus—to preserve the system. This propping up comes at the expense of future workers, who will pay through austerity measures, inflation, and wage repression.

The Tax Cuts, Class Rule, and Financial Imperialism

The 2017 tax cuts under the Trump administration—often derided sarcastically as the “Big Beautiful Bill”—serve as a case study in the class nature of fiscal policy. Far from being a neutral economic boost, these tax cuts were a massive transfer of wealth upwards, favoring monopolistic corporations and the wealthy elite. From the MLM perspective, such policies are no accident; they reflect the capitalist state’s role as the dictatorship of the bourgeoisie.

Corporate tax reductions worsen fiscal deficits, forcing the government to borrow more and increasing the national debt. The state socializes losses by borrowing but privatizes profits, enabling the ruling class to accumulate capital even as the overall system becomes more fragile. This dynamic deepens inequality, exacerbates class antagonisms, and heightens the contradictions of imperialism.

Moreover, the U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency underpins the imperialist super-exploitation at the heart of this system. The ability of the U.S. to issue debt that the world must accept—through dollar hegemony and the demand for Treasury bonds—exports financial instability and debt burdens to the Global South and other nations, reinforcing the uneven and combined development characteristic of imperialism.

Debt as a Weapon of Class Rule

The assertion that “the American people” owe this debt is a bourgeois ideological construct designed to justify austerity and intensify exploitation. MLM theory teaches us that the working class, as the exploited producers of all wealth, owe nothing to their exploiters. Debt functions as a political tool wielded by the ruling class to maintain power and discipline.

Through austerity measures justified by the debt “crisis,” healthcare and education budgets are slashed, social services gutted, and wages suppressed. This transforms public resources—built by workers’ labor—into weapons against the working class itself. At the same time, capitalist elites enrich themselves through stock buybacks, corporate profits, and tax breaks.

No electoral maneuvering, no bipartisan compromise will solve this fundamental contradiction. The capitalist state, whether under Trump, Biden, or any other politician, exists to protect the property relations and class interests of the bourgeoisie. It cannot be reformed into an instrument of justice for the proletariat.

Revolutionary Break: From Debt to Liberation

The debt crisis therefore points to the necessity of revolutionary rupture. The only true solution to the imperialist debt machine is the revolutionary overthrow of capitalist class rule and the establishment of a socialist planned economy under proletarian dictatorship.

This entails expropriating banks, monopolies, and other financial institutions from capitalist control and placing them under democratic workers’ management. It means repudiating illegitimate debts—debts created by and for capitalists to perpetuate exploitation. It requires building a disciplined, ideologically clear revolutionary party that can lead the masses through the contradictions of imperialism toward liberation.

The Maoist mass line is particularly relevant here: the working class must organize independently of bourgeois electoralism, building dual power through strikes, mass mobilizations, and, where possible, people’s war. The revolution is not a distant utopia but a practical necessity born from the worsening crisis of imperialism.

The Dialectic of Crisis and Opportunity

The explosive growth of U.S. federal debt reflects the broader crisis of imperialism—a system beset by stagnation, decay, and intensifying contradictions. The imperialist core is unable to restore capitalist accumulation without plunging deeper into financialization, parasitism, and social polarization.

Yet within every capitalist crisis lies the opportunity for proletarian revolution. Debt as a noose can also become the breaking point—a moment when the working class recognizes its historical mission to overthrow the capitalist state and seize power.

Lenin’s words remain a guiding beacon: “The only way out is through the revolutionary overthrow of the bourgeoisie.” The $37+ trillion debt crisis is not merely a financial number but a clarion call for revolution.

Conclusion

The U.S. federal debt, ballooning beyond $37+ trillion, is a material expression of capitalism’s terminal contradictions. It is not an accident or a problem solvable by tweaks within the system but a product of imperialism’s parasitic and unsustainable nature. From the perspective of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism, this crisis underscores the absolute necessity of proletarian revolution.

Debt is a weapon of class domination—a tool to extract labor, justify austerity, and maintain bourgeois dictatorship. Only by smashing the bourgeois state, expropriating the banks and monopolies, repudiating illegitimate debt, and building revolutionary power can the working class break free from this debt machine.

The $37+ trillion debt crisis reveals the bankrupt nature of capitalism and points unambiguously toward the people’s revolution as the only viable path forward. The struggle ahead is historic and fraught but necessary. The proletariat must answer this moment with revolutionary determination, mass organization, and unyielding commitment to overthrowing imperialism and building socialism.

