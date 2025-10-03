Every day, billions of people are trapped in a system designed to make them indebted, distracted, and divided. The so-called “economy” is not a neutral machine—it is a weapon, a game, and a class war. This is how it works.

When you hear economists talk about “rational markets,” “efficient allocation,” or “innovation,” don’t be fooled. They are not describing a system that benefits human beings. They are describing a mechanism that extracts wealth from the many to enrich the few. The entire “economy” we live under is a debt-based system. Governments borrow endlessly, central banks print money and manipulate interest rates, and ordinary people are forced into loans, credit cards, mortgages, student debt—all carefully engineered to keep them compliant. Poverty is not accidental. It is by design.

Take a step back and look at what people actually do in this economy. Many chase cryptocurrency, hoping to strike it rich overnight. Others spend their days marketing insurance, selling tacos, or filling out pointless reports. These are what David Graeber famously called “bullshit jobs”—roles that exist not to fulfill real needs, but to keep the workforce occupied, obedient, and complicit in a system that doesn’t serve them.

The financial sector, meanwhile, celebrates “cleverness” in the manipulation of abstract instruments: derivatives, high-frequency trading, crypto speculation, and stock buybacks. These activities do not create value; they shuffle money around, often in ways that make some people wealthy while forcing the majority to scramble for scraps. The illusion of meritocracy thrives here—if you can play the game, you win. But most people aren’t even in the game. They are pawns, and the rules are rigged.

Bullshit jobs are not harmless. Marketing, sales, call centers, middle management—they create the appearance of economic activity while simultaneously producing nothing of true social value. Every hour spent sending emails about insurance plans or upselling tacos is an hour extracted from the worker’s life. This is labor alienated not just from the product of work, but from the very purpose of human existence. You are busy, yes—but you are not alive in any meaningful sense.

Meanwhile, central banks keep the machinery running. Interest rates, quantitative easing, bailouts—all these tools do one thing: enforce dependency. Every loan, every mortgage, every government debt obligation is a leash around your neck. People argue about who should invest where, who should save, who should buy crypto, and who should “hustle harder,” never noticing that the entire system is engineered to extract value from them no matter what they do.

This is the “clever economy” they want you to play. But cleverness here is not ingenuity or creativity. Cleverness is compliance. It’s finding the smartest way to operate inside a rigged system. It’s learning how to be useful to the extractors of wealth while convincing yourself you are exercising choice.

Solidarity becomes a crime in this context. Competition is virtue. You are told you are failing if you don’t maximize your personal gain, even as the system ensures you will never catch up. You are sold the illusion that if you just invest, hustle, or market smarter, you can beat the odds. Meanwhile, the top 0.1% accumulates vast fortunes with zero risk and zero labor.

Look closer: the real economy—the one that actually sustains life—is being sidelined. Food production, healthcare, housing, infrastructure—they all exist, but increasingly as secondary to the movement of money. Humans have become optional; profit is mandatory. The economy has been financialized. Work is not about contribution to society—it is about extraction from workers.

And yet, we blame each other. Sue, Bob, crypto traders, gig workers—we fight over scraps. The system teaches us to scapegoat our neighbors instead of recognizing who is really benefiting from our labor. Debt, bullshit jobs, and financialization are not individual failures—they are class weapons.

This is the stark reality: the “clever economy” is a class war. Debt is the weapon. Bullshit jobs are the containment. And the experts? They are the cheerleaders, ensuring the masses remain occupied, divided, and compliant. Understanding this is not enough; recognition alone does not free us. Awareness must lead to action.

The fight begins with seeing through the illusion. It continues by organizing, educating, and building solidarity. Stop measuring your value by your productivity in meaningless labor. Stop participating in the rituals that sustain extraction. Resist the system that turns your life into a transaction. And build alternatives that prioritize human need over financial gain.

We are told to hustle, to compete, to maximize our personal gain in a system designed to keep us in debt, distracted, and divided. But the only real “investment” worth making is solidarity: collective power, mutual aid, and resistance to the structures that exploit us.

Final Thought: Debt is violence. Bullshit jobs are oppression. Financial cleverness is a trap. Recognize the class war that surrounds you, and take steps to reclaim your life from the extractors.

Call to Action: Organize locally, educate yourself and others, and resist participation in meaningless labor whenever possible. Connect with those around you to build networks of solidarity that bypass the system. Your freedom, dignity, and life depend on it.

Sources & Further Reading: