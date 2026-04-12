The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Synthetic Civilization's avatar
Synthetic Civilization
1d

What stands out is that the real issue is not only punishment versus leniency, but what kind of social order is producing the behavior in the first place.

If instability, exclusion, and commodified basic needs remain structural, then crime will keep reappearing because the system is regenerating its own conditions.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
1d

Excellent and badly-needed advice! In a way it makes perfect sense to me. The USA is touted as the home of self-reliance and enterprise. Often, moral constraints and social responsibility take back seats - or vanish altogether from consideration.

Long ago, Howard Scott pointed out that "A criminal is a person with predatory instincts who has not sufficient capital to form a corporation".

Everyone knows that the USA is the home, par excellence, of the corporation. But for everyone who is lucky or talented enough to found a successful corporation, there are millions who are not. The same instincts and aspirations that drive the Gates, Trumps, and Bezos of the world may very well operate to drive poor men onto the street with guns, knives, and drugs.

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