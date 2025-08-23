The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas was lost's avatar
Thomas was lost
1d

As a European Marxist I have always been annoyed how the US mainstream lobs fascism and communism into the same basket. I see this as one of the fundamental failures of US political punditry and is part of the reason we are witnessing the evil farce that is now the White House. And you have a President who uses both labels in the same sentence because he knows nothing about politics, only authoritarianism. And those same evil idiots are claiming the US won WWII. Nothing could be a greater lie and this is a direct insult to the people of Russia. So thanks for correcting that bit of corrupted history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Henri Mellett's avatar
Henri Mellett
4d

What could result from the socialization of cellphone and related technology? A planned economy at our fingertips? All the mumbo jumbo of the mythological fog around the fuzzy hysterical concept of evil seems to me to be luminously clarified by pointing to the western interests allowing, enabling, and even celebrating Gaza as a typically horrific ( Hiroshima) warning of the bourgeoisie to the characteristically human hopes of socialism, which to me reveals once again the class struggle and the birth travails of the communist epoch. So thank you for your inspiring work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture