If you think questioning mainstream climate narratives makes you a “denier,” you’ve already lost the plot. Climate change is real — but the way it’s sold to the public is ahistorical, depoliticized, and extremely convenient for capital.

Share

Climate Change Is the Rule, Not the Exception

Climate change is not a modern anomaly. It is a constant feature of planetary systems. Earth has oscillated between icehouse and hothouse states for hundreds of millions of years, often at temperatures far exceeding anything observed today. By deep-time standards, the current climate is unremarkable.

We are living in an interglacial phase of a long Quaternary ice age — a relatively cool and unusually stable climatic window. That stability, not some ideal temperature, is what allowed agriculture, cities, and complex societies to emerge. The Holocene is the exception. Instability is the norm.

This alone undercuts both apocalyptic rhetoric and climate denial.

Where Anthropogenic Climate Change Actually Matters

Anthropogenic climate change has validity — but not in the way it is usually framed.

The critical variable is not absolute temperature. It is rate of change.

Natural climate shifts typically unfold over tens of thousands to millions of years. Industrial capitalism compresses atmospheric change into decades and centuries. Ecosystems and human systems can adapt to heat; they struggle to adapt to acceleration.

That distinction is rarely emphasized because it doesn’t lend itself to spectacle, guilt-based messaging, or consumer-focused “solutions.”

How Corporate Media Distorts the Issue

Mainstream climate discourse relies on two distortions:

First, ahistoricism. The present climate is treated as a pristine baseline rather than a temporary equilibrium in a long geological process.

Second, moralization. Responsibility is shifted from systems of production onto individual behavior. You are told to change your diet, your car, your lightbulbs — while military emissions, global supply chains, and imperial extraction remain largely unexamined.

Fear replaces analysis. Complexity is flattened into slogans. “Net zero” accounting turns atmospheric chemistry into a financial asset class. None of this meaningfully addresses material risk.

What Paleoclimate Actually Tells Us

Paleoclimate evidence complicates both denialism and catastrophism.

Yes, the Earth has been much hotter.

Yes, life persisted.

But history also shows that civilizations collapse under climatic volatility, not because the planet becomes uninhabitable, but because food systems, trade networks, and political legitimacy fracture under stress.

Temperature averages don’t kill societies. Instability does.

The Late Bronze Age collapse.

The Late Antique Little Ice Age.

The unraveling of Western Rome.

The lesson is not planetary doom. It is social fragility.

Why Capital Is Comfortable With Both Extremes

Capital benefits from every dominant climate narrative currently on offer.

Denial delays regulation and liability.

Apocalyptic framing justifies technocratic control, carbon markets, surveillance, and austerity.

Both paths leave the underlying economic structure intact.

The uncomfortable truth is that climate change is not fundamentally an environmental problem. It is a political economy problem. An economic system that requires endless growth, ever-cheaper energy, and permanently externalized costs cannot coexist indefinitely with finite planetary systems.

That contradiction does not depend on whether warming reaches 1.5°C or 3°C. It is structural.

The Bottom Line

The Earth does not need saving. It will re-equilibrate, with or without us.

What is at stake is the survivability of human societies organized around extreme inequality, fragile logistics, and centralized power.

Anthropogenic climate change is real — but it is neither unprecedented nor apocalyptic in the way it is commonly portrayed. The real danger lies in turning science into ideology and using it to discipline populations while preserving the very system that generates instability in the first place.

That should concern us far more than any headline temperature graph.

Share