The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
3d

Thank you, the clarity here is incredible to read. Awareness is growing and individual resilience is fundamental to moving through the tough times coming down the road.

Reply
Share
1 reply by William Murphy
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
2dEdited

The mainstream narrative tends to fetishize atmospheric carbon levels. And then blame those least responsible, that is, the working class. Increased carbon levels are certainly a factor in climate destabilization but not the only factor.

The concept of “tipping points” is also useful to comprehend and for those who tend to think in a dialectical — that is, Marxist manner - not a stretch at all.

At a certain point quantitative change (eg, carbon levels) produces qualitative change, in the case of increased carbon levels, a generally hotter planet. Which as this essay emphasizes destabilizes human survival. There are numerous examples of this concept throughout nature and human culture itself.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture