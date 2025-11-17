In recent months, the internet and some media outlets have been buzzing with allegations that Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s former head of government of Mexico City and prominent figure in Morena, has ties to drug cartels. Social media explodes with claims linking her to organized crime, while right-wing politicians and U.S. outlets frequently suggest she is part of a “narco-state network.” If you’ve been following the pattern of U.S. empire narratives, you know the script: any left-leaning figure in power is framed as a criminal threat, and any accusation — however thin the evidence — is amplified as “proof.”

Let’s break this down.

The Rumors

The claims about Sheinbaum fall into a few categories:

Connections via Lawyers: Some critics highlight her political connections to law firms representing known cartel figures, particularly members of the Sinaloa cartel. Senator Lilly Téllez, from the PAN party, has repeatedly pointed to these associations as evidence that Sheinbaum is “cozy with organized crime.” But here’s the key: representing a client as a lawyer is not a crime. Accusing a politician of complicity simply because of professional overlaps is a stretch — and one politically useful to her opponents. Financial Ties: A few sanctioned Mexican banks have been implicated by the U.S. Treasury for allegedly laundering cartel money. Sheinbaum has defended her government, arguing that Mexico has not seen sufficient proof linking public officials to these institutions. It’s worth noting that U.S. sanctions and accusations are often wielded politically; they serve both domestic and geopolitical narratives. Direct Accusations from Cartel-Connected Figures: Lawyers for Ovidio Guzmán, son of “El Chapo,” have made inflammatory claims suggesting Sheinbaum is linked to organized crime. Sheinbaum is suing for defamation — an aggressive and public move, indicating these allegations are either baseless or dangerously convenient for her political enemies. Political Weaponization: Right-wing outlets in the U.S. and Mexico use these rumors to frame her as part of a “narco-regime,” creating a narrative where any progressive politician is automatically suspect. This is classic Cold War-style smear tactics updated for the 21st century: use allegations of criminality to delegitimize political opponents while ignoring the broader systems that enable the drug trade in the first place.

The Reality

Here’s where the dust settles. There is no credible evidence that Sheinbaum has formal ties to drug cartels. Mexican investigative authorities have found no proof linking her or senior public servants in her government to organized crime payments. Independent media reporting, even from outlets critical of the government, has not uncovered any documents, bank transfers, or communications indicating Sheinbaum is acting as a cartel proxy.

What we do see is a U.S.-centric narrative pushing these claims. The DEA, U.S. Treasury, and right-wing media frequently frame Mexican politicians as “corrupt” when they assert sovereignty over U.S. operations or reject U.S.-imposed law enforcement measures. When Sheinbaum refuses to cooperate with DEA initiatives on Mexican soil or questions U.S. sanctions, the story becomes, in some corners of the internet, “Sheinbaum is a narco.”

The truth is simpler: she is a Mexican politician trying to navigate a deeply corrupt and violent system while maintaining political independence from U.S. pressure. That makes her a target for disinformation, not a secret ally of cartels.

Context: The Cartels and U.S. Agencies

Here’s the part most mainstream commentary misses: drug trafficking in Mexico is deeply entwined with U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The CIA and DEA have long-standing histories of corruption, covert operations, and entanglements with organized crime — from historical cocaine and heroin smuggling to modern fentanyl trafficking networks. The very actors accusing Sheinbaum of cartel connections are, in many cases, the same institutions that have enabled or profited from the growth of these criminal organizations.

Understanding this flips the script. Instead of asking, “Is Sheinbaum working with cartels?” the more relevant question is, “How does she resist or navigate a system where cartels, political elites, and U.S. agencies are entangled in mutually profitable corruption?” From this perspective, the rumors become not a revelation of her guilt, but a tool to pressure a politician unwilling to toe the line set by U.S. interests.

The Political Logic

Why spread these rumors? Because they serve multiple purposes:

Discredit Left-Wing Governance: Morena and Sheinbaum are part of a political movement that challenges neoliberal orthodoxy in Mexico. By painting her as a criminal collaborator, critics aim to erode her legitimacy. Justify U.S. Interventions: If Mexico’s leaders are seen as “narco-friendly,” it becomes easier to justify sanctions, cross-border operations, and political meddling. Control the Narrative: Right-wing politicians thrive on fear-mongering. Linking a popular leftist figure to organized crime simplifies complex geopolitical dynamics into a digestible soundbite. Divide the Domestic Base: Smear campaigns foster internal division within progressive movements. Morale drops, supporters question leaders, and media cycles focus on scandal rather than structural inequality or systemic corruption.

The Marxist Take

From a Marxist perspective, these rumors are textbook political propaganda: a ruling-class tactic to destabilize any leadership threatening entrenched economic interests. Drug cartels themselves are not independent actors in the global capitalist system; they exist in a structure shaped by U.S. demand for narcotics, Mexican law enforcement corruption, and neoliberal policies that have hollowed out social infrastructure.

Attacking Sheinbaum personally diverts attention from this structural reality. Instead of focusing on systemic issues — economic inequality, foreign interference, militarized law enforcement, and cartel capitalism — public discourse is hijacked by personality-based rumors. The real villains are not the politicians who try to govern under impossible conditions, but the structures that allow corruption and drug trafficking to flourish while political elites play both sides.

The Bottom Line

Claudia Sheinbaum does not have formal ties to cartels. She faces attacks because she refuses to act as a U.S. proxy in Mexico, maintaining a measure of sovereignty in the face of systemic corruption. The rumors are amplified by those who profit from chaos, want to delegitimize leftist governance, and obscure the deeper entanglement of the U.S., Mexican political elites, and criminal networks.

Understanding this distinction is critical. Believing the smears without skepticism is politically naïve. Seeing them for what they are — a propaganda tool — allows us to focus on the real problem: the capitalist-imperialist systems that make drug cartels profitable and disinformation an effective weapon.

Sheinbaum’s case reminds us that political narratives are manufactured as much as they are reported. It is the job of those who want to understand power — not just react to rumors — to dig into the systemic dynamics behind the headlines.

Sources & Further Reading