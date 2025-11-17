The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Paul Healey
1d

None should doubt that Empire not only uses cartels, but is built from them. The basis of its corporate sovereignty is after all dependent on the monopolies and antitrust programmes of its deregulated markets. How else does it finance the diabolical wars, terror, assassinations, government overthrows and purges of its authoritarian proxies to profit from stealing and destroying the people’s resources? #TheFederation

Ohio Barbarian
1d

"Poor Mexico. So far from God. So close to the United States."--Porfirio Diaz

If the US would treat drug addiction as a medical rather than a law enforcement problem the irresistible demand for these drugs would dry up and Mexico would have one less problem.

There is no way that will happen so long as Big Pharma and capitalist medicine exist.

