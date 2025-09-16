Think the CIA is rogue? Think again. What looks like shadowy independence is really capitalism in action—autonomous, unaccountable, and loyal only to global power and profit. Here’s the truth they don’t want you to see.

Everyone loves to whisper about the “rogue CIA,” as if there exists a shadow government operating outside the system. The truth is more nuanced—and far more revealing: the CIA is not rogue in the conventional sense. It is, in fact, a highly autonomous arm of the dictatorship of capital.

By design, the CIA operates with enormous autonomy. Its charter allows it to conduct covert operations both domestically (to some extent) and internationally, maintain extensive financial networks, and even run legitimate businesses as cover for its operations. Plausible deniability isn’t a bug—it’s a feature, built into the very fabric of the institution.

This operational freedom gives the appearance of being rogue. Yet, loyalty is never to the public, to democratic principles, or even to the sitting president. The CIA ultimately serves the “highest bidder”—the interests of global capital and imperial strategy. In this system, presidents come and go, elections distract, and party politics provide the illusion of choice. Meanwhile, the CIA quietly ensures the machinery of U.S. imperialism and capital accumulation keeps humming, shaping the world in the shadows.

Client states like Israel exist within this same framework. When internal politics or military decisions threaten U.S. strategic interests, the CIA doesn’t act independently; it recalibrates the chessboard. Tactical autonomy—the so-called “rogue” actions—is a tool. Strategic obedience—to the accumulation of power and the protection of capital—is the rule.

The key lesson here is simple: operational autonomy does not equal independence. The CIA’s so-called rogue actions are just the appearance of freedom within a system that ultimately serves the interests of the global elite. The board of capital is still in charge.

The “deep state” isn’t a conspiracy of renegades. It is capitalism functioning exactly as it was designed: autonomous, unaccountable, and loyal only to power and profit. Understanding this is crucial. Blaming the shadows misses the real target: the system itself.

Stop blaming the shadows. Understand the system. Resist the dictatorship of capital, and build the tools to hold power accountable.

Share

Further Reading: