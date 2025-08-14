The deployment of federal troops to Washington D.C. under the pretext of "crime prevention" represents neither an aberration nor a mere political spectacle, but rather the logical culmination of the American bourgeois state’s irreversible decay into open fascism. This maneuver, far from being an isolated incident, must be understood as one nodal point in the historical continuum of monopoly capitalism’s reliance on militarized repression to resolve its internal contradictions. The Trump regime’s actions mirror the classic Bonapartist playbook observed in the death throes of other imperialist democracies—Weimar Germany, Pinochet’s Chile, and Modi’s India all come to mind—where the executive branch, having exhausted the illusions of parliamentary legitimacy, resorts to naked force to preserve ruling-class hegemony.

What makes this moment particularly acute is the total integration of all supposedly "neutral" state institutions into the machinery of reaction. The Department of Justice, long mythologized as an independent arbiter, has functionally become the legal arm of Trumpism, evident in its selective prosecution of leftist activists while granting impunity to right-wing militias. Similarly, the FBI’s COINTELPRO-era tactics have been resurrected and augmented with 21st-century surveillance technologies, transforming the bureau into a domestic political police force. Recent revelations about its infiltration of Black Lives Matter chapters—while systematically ignoring threats from white supremacist groups—lay bare its role as the armed vanguard of racial capitalism.

The Pentagon’s subordination to finance capital has reached its zenith under the current administration, with defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon now effectively dictating military deployments through their boardroom decisions. This symbiosis was crystallized in the 2020 Lafayette Square massacre, where Trump’s photo-op clearing of protesters coincided with a $23 billion weapons sale to the UAE—a stark illustration of how domestic repression and imperialist aggression are two sides of the same coin. The current troop buildup in Washington follows this pattern: not a defense of public order, but a dress rehearsal for the violent suppression of working-class resistance to impending austerity measures.

Nor can the intelligence apparatus be analyzed separately from this process. The NSA’s mass surveillance programs, initially justified by the "War on Terror," have been quietly repurposed for monitoring domestic dissent, as evidenced by its tracking of labor organizers and environmental activists. Meanwhile, the CIA’s century-long history of orchestrating foreign coups has now turned inward, with its veteran operatives being recruited to "election integrity" initiatives that serve as Trojan horses for voter suppression. The agency’s revolving door with Silicon Valley—where former directors now sit on the boards of Palantir and Amazon Web Services—has created a privatized Stasi capable of predictive policing on an unprecedented scale.

This institutional rot extends to the judicial system, where the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on presidential immunity and campaign finance have effectively legalized oligarchic rule. The DOJ’s refusal to prosecute Trump for inciting the January 6th insurrection, coupled with its aggressive pursuit of whistleblowers like Julian Assange, demonstrates that so-called "rule of law" exists solely to discipline the proletariat while granting carte blanche to the bourgeoisie. Even the electoral farce, that last fig leaf of liberal democracy, is being methodically dismantled through gerrymandering, voter roll purges, and the strategic defunding of majority-Black polling stations.

What then must be done? The traditional reformist strategies of lobbying and electoralism have been rendered obsolete by these developments. Historical materialism teaches us that when the state sheds its democratic pretenses and reveals itself as the executive committee of the ruling class, revolutionary violence becomes not just justified but necessary. The task before communists today is threefold: first, to build dual power structures through tenant unions, workplace councils, and community defense networks; second, to expose and disrupt the logistical pipelines of repression (as the Italian dockworkers did by blocking arms shipments); and third, to prepare the masses ideologically for the inevitable confrontations ahead.

Final Thought

Bourgeois legality has never stopped a fascist takeover—only organized people’s power can. As Mao warned: "Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun." The question is which class holds the weapon.

