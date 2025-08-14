In the United States, the existence of homelessness alongside unprecedented concentrations of wealth is not an accident, an oversight, or an unfortunate byproduct of modernization. It is a symptom—one of the clearest symptoms—of the structural contradictions inherent in the capitalist mode of production. In this social order, surplus is hoarded, scarcity is manufactured, and human need is subordinated to the logic of profit. From the standpoint of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism (MLM), homelessness in the richest country on Earth is neither mysterious nor inevitable. It is the direct outcome of private property relations, imperialist parasitism, and state policies that serve the bourgeoisie rather than the proletariat.

The fact is simple: the United States has the material capacity to provide safe, dignified housing for every person within its borders many times over. The nation’s GDP exceeds \$29 trillion, and its productive forces are capable of building entire cities in a fraction of the time it once took to construct a single industrial plant. Yet according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s own data, more than 650,000 people experienced homelessness in a single night in 2023, with countless more in precarious, unstable living situations. This contradiction is not the result of a lack of bricks, wood, or land. It is the result of political economy: who controls those resources, for what purpose, and under what social relations.

Capitalism’s Manufactured Scarcity

From a Marxist perspective, capitalism’s central contradiction lies in the social character of production and the private appropriation of the surplus value it generates. Housing production is no exception. The construction of homes is carried out by workers—both in the building trades and in the broader supply chain—yet the finished product belongs not to the working class, but to the capitalist class, in the form of developers, landlords, and financial institutions.

The capitalist housing market is designed not to meet the need for shelter but to extract rent and generate speculative profit. In this sense, “scarcity” in housing is not a natural condition but a deliberate creation. Units are left vacant if the “market conditions” are not favorable for sale or rental. In urban centers, luxury condominiums stand empty as “investment properties” for domestic and foreign elites, while unhoused encampments line the sidewalks outside. The contradiction is so extreme that in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, there are more vacant housing units than there are homeless people.

This engineered scarcity is part of what Mao called the “parasitism” of imperialist capitalism. In an advanced imperialist country like the United States, the domestic ruling class not only exploits the labor of its own proletariat but also extracts superprofits from the global South. These superprofits could be invested in meeting the housing needs of the working masses, but instead they are funneled into financial speculation, luxury consumption, and imperialist military expansion.

Housing as a Commodity Under Imperialism

Lenin identified imperialism as the highest stage of capitalism, characterized by the dominance of monopolies and finance capital. In the housing sector, this manifests in the consolidation of property ownership by massive real estate trusts, private equity firms, and transnational banks. Housing is securitized, bundled into investment products, and traded on the stock market. It becomes a financial asset first and a human dwelling second.

This financialization deepens the alienation between the working masses and the means of shelter. Under capitalism, the home—like food, healthcare, and education—ceases to be a guaranteed social right and instead becomes a commodity sold to those who can pay. For those who cannot, the options are the streets, overcrowded shelters, or unstable informal arrangements.

The contradiction between use value and exchange value is central here. Housing’s use value is its function as shelter, safety, and a base for human life. Its exchange value is determined by the dynamics of the market, speculation, and rent extraction. Capitalism consistently prioritizes exchange value over use value. This is why luxury high-rises can be built in a city already saturated with empty units, while affordable housing remains scarce.

The Bourgeois State’s Role

Marxists understand the state not as a neutral arbiter, but as an instrument of class rule. The U.S. state exists to protect the property and profits of the bourgeoisie. Housing policy reflects this reality. Government subsidies overwhelmingly flow to homeowners—disproportionately middle-class and wealthy—through mechanisms like the mortgage interest deduction, while public housing budgets are slashed. Zoning laws, building codes, and development incentives are shaped to maximize property values and tax revenue rather than to ensure universal housing access.

In moments of acute housing crisis, the state will intervene—but not in the interests of the working class. Bailouts for mortgage lenders and banks in the 2008 financial crisis were swift and decisive, while millions of working-class homeowners were left to foreclosure. Public-private partnerships are touted as solutions, yet these arrangements often function as vehicles for gentrification, displacement, and the transfer of public land to private developers.

From an MLM perspective, these policies are not simply misguided—they are class warfare. They preserve the bourgeoisie’s control over land and housing while managing, containing, and criminalizing the most visible symptoms of capitalist failure. Anti-camping ordinances, “hostile architecture,” and police sweeps of homeless encampments are methods of social control aimed at making poverty invisible rather than eliminating it.

Homelessness as a Political Weapon

Homelessness is not merely tolerated in the United States—it serves a function within capitalist society. It is a visible reminder to the employed and housed sections of the proletariat of the consequences of falling out of the labor market. It disciplines labor by fostering fear: work or perish.

Mao taught that in class society, oppression is not accidental but systemic, arising from the material base and serving the ruling class’s interests. In the U.S., the presence of homelessness amid abundance demonstrates that capitalism is fully capable of producing goods and services on a massive scale but utterly unwilling to distribute them according to need.

This contradiction generates instability, but instability alone will not bring change. It must be harnessed by revolutionary organization. Lenin warned against waiting for capitalism to collapse under its own contradictions; without a revolutionary party rooted in the masses, the crisis will simply be managed and absorbed by the system.

A Revolutionary Solution

From an MLM standpoint, resolving homelessness in the United States requires more than policy tweaks or philanthropic gestures. It demands a fundamental transformation of property relations—abolishing the private ownership of land and housing as commodities. This transformation cannot occur within the framework of bourgeois democracy, which is structurally incapable of abolishing the class that it exists to serve.

Revolutionary housing policy must emerge from a socialist state, guided by the dictatorship of the proletariat, where housing is recognized as a social right and planned accordingly. Under such a system, surplus housing stock would be immediately seized and allocated to the unhoused. New housing would be built not for profit but for human need, with construction and urban planning integrated into a larger plan for socialist development.

Mao’s principle of “serving the people” would guide housing policy, ensuring that those historically marginalized under capitalism—Black and Indigenous communities, immigrants, the disabled—are prioritized. Decision-making power over housing would be placed in the hands of the working masses themselves, organized through neighborhood committees and revolutionary organizations.

The International Dimension

It is also crucial to situate U.S. homelessness within the context of imperialism. The wealth that could be used to build housing domestically is extracted from the labor and resources of the global South. U.S. imperialism not only exploits and displaces people abroad, forcing millions into migration, but also uses its global military machine to maintain the conditions for this plunder. Ending homelessness in the United States requires dismantling the imperialist system that produces both domestic scarcity and global poverty.

The socialist revolutions of the 20th century demonstrated that housing crises can be overcome when production is organized for need rather than profit. The Soviet Union, despite immense devastation after World War II, undertook massive housing construction programs that provided millions with homes. China under socialist construction dramatically reduced homelessness and slum conditions before the capitalist restoration. These examples show that homelessness is not an inevitable condition of industrial society, but a problem capitalism refuses to solve.

Conclusion: The Necessity of Struggle

In the final analysis, homelessness in the United States is a policy choice—a consequence of capitalist property relations, imperialist plunder, and state policy in service of the bourgeoisie. The material capacity to end it exists, but under capitalism that capacity will never be mobilized for the working class’s benefit. Only through revolutionary transformation can housing be guaranteed to all.

The struggle to abolish homelessness is inseparable from the broader struggle to overthrow imperialism and build socialism. It requires organizing the masses, building revolutionary dual power, and preparing for the seizure of state power. Every encampment defense, every tenant union, every community land occupation is a step toward the future we must fight for—a future where no one sleeps on the streets in the shadow of empty buildings.

Housing is not a privilege. It is not a commodity. It is a right that must be defended and won through collective struggle. In the richest nation on Earth, homelessness is the clearest indictment of capitalism’s moral and historical bankruptcy. The choice before us is stark: endure the barbarism of a system that produces both abundance and deprivation, or fight for a socialism that will tear down the walls between the housed and unhoused, the rich and the poor, the exploiters and the exploited.

Final Thought

Homelessness in the United States will not end through charity or reform. It will end when we dismantle the system that created it—when the working class seizes power and builds a society where housing serves humanity, not capital.

Share this analysis, organize in your community, and join the fight for housing as a human right. Revolutionary change is the only path forward—capitalism will not house us, but together we can house ourselves.

