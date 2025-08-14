The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
Aug 15

"(Marxism) It demands a fundamental transformation of property relations—abolishing the private ownership of land and housing AS COMMODITIES."(emphasis mine)

There, right there, is where capitalist propaganda misdirects Americans by leaving off the "as commodities" part. Socialism does not mean that the government owns your house. It does mean that a landlord can't kick you out of your house.

Shane Fitzgerald
Aug 15

'Homelessness is not merely tolerated in the United States—it serves a function within capitalist society. It is a visible reminder to the employed and housed sections of the proletariat of the consequences of falling out of the labor market. It disciplines labor by fostering fear: work or perish.'

Exactly, William. Been talking about this for years. Well said too.

These are the myths and mysticisms of capitalism: if you're rich, you deserve it; if you're rich, you worked hard; if you're poor; you're lazy; if you're homeless, you deserve it; can't tax the wealthy, because they're the best that drag the worst (everyone else) upwards.

Insidious stories to manage minds and prevent us from seeing what is what.

Strong piece, William. We see a lot of things the same, and I think we could be useful for one another. I think my work will make for worthwhile reading, as will yours for me.

