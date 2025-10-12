On October 10, 2025, Pastor Jin Mingri, also known as Ezra Jin, and over twenty leaders of China’s Zion Church were detained across multiple cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. The official charge: “illegal dissemination of religious content via the internet.” In other words, these church leaders violated China’s National Security Laws by broadcasting religious services online without state authorization.

At first glance, this might read as yet another example of “religious persecution” in China. And, yes, the U.S. State Department wasted no time condemning the detentions, with Secretary Marco Rubio tweeting a call for “immediate release.” But to reduce this to a simple story of oppression versus freedom is to miss the geopolitical chessboard upon which this battle is really being played.

The Zion Church is not just a spiritual community. Founded in 2007, it is one of China’s largest unregistered Protestant “house” churches, operating over 100 worship sites in roughly 40 cities. During the pandemic, its online services drew thousands of participants per session. This visibility—already a violation of China’s strict religious registration laws—also made the church a prime target for scrutiny.

But the issue goes deeper than domestic regulation. Zion Church aligns with Christian Zionism, a transnational ideology cultivated over decades by U.S., British, and Israeli networks. Its theology is unapologetically pro-Israel, with church leaders openly displaying the Star of David. More than a faith tradition, Christian Zionism functions as a tool of geopolitical influence: converting religious zeal into political leverage abroad.

Beijing sees this not as simple piety but as foreign-engineered interference. When the church broadcasts apocalyptic “Armageddon” narratives that align with U.S.-Israel strategic objectives, it becomes a node in a transnational ideological pipeline. From the perspective of the CCP, detaining Pastor Jin and other leaders is sovereign self-defense—a clear line drawn against foreign-backed ideologies that threaten social stability.

Pastor Jin’s biography adds another layer. A Tiananmen Square activist who later became a Christian pastor, he remained in China even as his wife and three children relocated to the U.S. Despite previous raids on Zion Church’s main sanctuary, Jin continued to lead. His detention is a signal: no matter one’s profile or foreign connections, China will enforce its laws when ideological interference is suspected.

Meanwhile, Washington’s outrage is selective. Rubio’s tweet frames the issue solely as “religious persecution,” ignoring that these religious broadcasts are explicitly illegal under Chinese law. It also ignores the long history of U.S. and allied powers weaponizing faith abroad—Christian Zionism included—for strategic ends. Human rights, in this context, becomes a cudgel of geopolitical leverage rather than a universal principle.

The takeaway: This is not just a story about religion or repression. It is about sovereignty, foreign influence, and the clash between domestic stability and transnational ideological networks. China’s crackdown is legal under its own statutes, but the Western narrative will portray it as oppression. Both readings are true—but they exist on completely different planes of analysis.

Bottom line: Before declaring “persecution,” understand the bigger picture. Zion Church is a case study in how religious ideology can be weaponized, how foreign networks can operate through faith, and how states respond when the line between belief and geopolitical leverage blurs.

