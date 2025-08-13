The persistent objection to revolutionary change—that the risks of transformation outweigh the violence of maintaining the current order—represents not rational caution but what Mark Fisher termed "capitalist realism": the pervasive sense that no alternative to capitalism is possible, let alone desirable. This essay interrogates the ideological foundations of this anxiety, demonstrating how it serves ruling-class interests while obscuring the already-existing dystopia of late capitalism. Through historical materialist analysis, we expose the contradictions in liberal critiques of revolution, the false equivalence between socialist and capitalist violence, and the urgent necessity of building alternative systems amid civilizational collapse.

The Mythology of Capitalist Stability

Liberal critics of revolution operate from an unstated premise: that capitalism, for all its flaws, represents a manageable system requiring only incremental reform. This belief persists despite overwhelming evidence that capitalism's crises are features rather than bugs. The 2008 financial crash was not an aberration but the inevitable result of financialized accumulation; climate change is not an accident but the logical outcome of production for exchange-value rather than use-value; the resurgence of fascism is not a historical fluke but capital's failsafe when liberal democracy can no longer contain class conflict.

What makes this mythology particularly insidious is its selective perception of violence. The same voices that shudder at hypothetical revolutionary excesses accept as natural capitalism's daily atrocities: 25,000 annual poverty-related deaths in the U.S., 9 million yearly deaths from hunger in a world that wastes 1.3 billion tons of food, the 1 million COVID-19 fatalities attributable to profit-driven healthcare systems. This cognitive dissonance stems from what Marxist theorist Louis Althusser called ideological state apparatuses—the schools, media, and cultural institutions that naturalize capitalist social relations while pathologizing alternatives.

The Revolutionary Imperative in an Age of Collapse

Faced with capitalism's existential threats—climate catastrophe, nuclear brinkmanship, AI-driven unemployment—the liberal prescription of "managed decline" reveals itself as a suicide pact. The much-feared "unintended consequences" of revolution pale beside the thoroughly intended consequences of business-as-usual: RAND Corporation projections of 2 billion climate refugees by 2100, Pentagon plans for perpetual counterinsurgency warfare, and the dystopian prospect of a "planet of the slums" where billionaires inhabit fortified enclaves amid generalized precarity.

Historical materialism teaches that revolutionary moments emerge not from voluntarist fervor but when objective conditions—productive forces straining against capitalist relations—meet subjective factors (working-class consciousness). Today, these conditions are maturing with terrifying speed. The global working class has never been larger (3.4 billion proletarians by ILO counts), never more educated (literacy rates exceeding 90% in most nations), and never more connected (digital platforms enabling transnational solidarity). What remains is the political task Gramsci emphasized: overcoming the "common sense" of capitalist realism through what Jodi Dean calls "collective political discipline."

The False Symmetry of Revolutionary and Counterrevolutionary Violence

Liberal critics deploy a false moral equivalence between the violence required to overthrow capitalism and the violence required to maintain it. This mirrors what Walter Benjamin identified in his "Critique of Violence": the state's monopoly on legitimizing its own foundational violence while decrying all challenges to that monopoly. The bloodiest counterrevolutions—Pinochet's Chile, Suharto's Indonesia, the CIA's Global Cold War terror—are memory-holed, while every socialist experiment's shortcomings are inflated into eternal indictments.

This asymmetry extends to hypotheticals. The same commentators who hand-wring about potential revolutionary excesses casually accept capitalism's active body count: 500,000 Iraqi children dead from U.S. sanctions in the 1990s (Madeleine Albright's "hard choice"), 1 million Filipinos slaughtered during U.S. colonization, the ongoing genocide in Gaza. As Robeson Taj P. argues, this reflects not moral calculus but what Frantz Fanon called "the colonizer's moral apathy"—the ability to tolerate immense suffering so long as it preserves the existing order of privilege.

Toward Communist Horizon

The alternative to capitalism isn't a leap into darkness but the collective appropriation of already-existing productive capacities. World food production could feed 10 billion people if not subordinated to profit; renewable technology could decarbonize energy systems if not blocked by fossil capital; empty homes outnumber the homeless in every major city. What appears as "utopian" planning is simply the rational allocation of resources that capitalism renders irrational through commodification.

This requires what Lenin called "the patience of the masses"—the organizational work of building dual power through unions, tenant councils, and mutual aid networks that prefigure post-capitalist social relations. As the Zapatistas demonstrate in Chiapas and Rojava in Northeast Syria, such experiments aren't hypothetical but actively unfolding where capital's grip weakens. Their successes and setbacks offer not blueprints but proof that another world is being born amid the old's decay.

Final Thought: The Courage to Choose

History offers no guarantees, only choices between known and unknown dangers. We know capitalism's trajectory: climate apartheid, perpetual war, and the erosion of human solidarity. The socialist alternative carries risks—but as Rosa Luxemburg reminded us, the ultimate risk is doing nothing while barbarism advances. In this light, revolutionary hope isn't idealism but the only realism left.

