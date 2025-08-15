On August 15, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a summit in Anchorage, Alaska, a meeting emblematic of the geopolitical maneuvering characteristic of competing imperialist powers. The discussion, lasting approximately two and a half hours and involving senior officials from both states, primarily addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a war rooted in the global capitalist order and the struggle for spheres of influence.

The summit, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson—strategically chosen outside the reach of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin—expanded from a one-on-one encounter to a small delegation meeting, highlighting the theatrical diplomacy of ruling elites. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff joined Trump, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yury Ushakov accompanied Putin, reinforcing the summit’s function as a performance of state power rather than a genuine dialogue with subaltern actors.

Trump framed the meeting as a potential step toward a ceasefire, even suggesting the possibility of a trilateral dialogue including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was excluded from these negotiations. From a Marxist perspective, this exclusion underscores the marginalization of oppressed populations, whose material interests are subordinated to the strategic calculations of imperialist actors.

The global response to this summit will reveal the ways in which capitalist states negotiate conflicts not to alleviate suffering, but to maintain and expand spheres of influence, preserve access to resources, and project power. The Anchorage meeting thus exemplifies the intersection of militarism, diplomacy, and the reproduction of global capitalist hierarchies.

Anchorage wasn't about peace—it was a stage where imperialist powers perform, while ordinary people pay the price. Under capitalism, war is always about profit and power, never justice.

