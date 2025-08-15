The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Henri Mellett
Aug 16

In this case, while it is true the Ukrainians have been shamelessly manipulated, to tar Russia and the US attempt to colonise another country on the border with Russia seems a little oversimplified, even given the moral superiority of the socialist perspective. Russia after all has in principle historically been conducting a huge experiment closely allied at least to socialist principles, and with no small success, so that to tar it and the famous culmination of history spearheaded by the US moneybags stoking war and killing everywhere seems somewhat unbalaced for a truth tracking consciousness.

John Stathatos
Aug 16

Now there is a nice design touch: the pink of Trump's necktie echoing the pink of the carpet (or, of course, vice-versa). These little details matter when you're a World Leader.

