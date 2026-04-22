The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
1h

Thanks William , I pay this blog my ultimate compliment-- a PDF file for future reference, so many good and relevant points.

Yes the empire is a bizarre anachronism and needs the death bite of a piranha to put it to rest. The damage it is doing is horrendous.

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1 reply by William Murphy
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ChatterX
1h

Global capitalism (Imperialism) and twenty-first century fascism: a US case study:

robinson.faculty.soc.ucsb.edu/Assets/pdf/raceandclass.pdf

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