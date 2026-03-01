Most Americans still think the U.S. is a democracy with checks and balances. They believe elections and courts protect them. The truth is far darker: the U.S. is controlled by a gang—a transnational criminal network that wields the state, military, and police as tools of theft and violence.

The idea that “America is a democracy” is a comforting lie for the masses. In reality, the United States is run like the most sophisticated organized crime syndicate in history. This isn’t metaphor or hyperbole—it is literally codified in the structure of power. Wealth, influence, and violence are concentrated in the hands of a small class, one that operates above the law and maintains its dominance through a monopoly on force.

From the perspective of the working class, every aspect of American society reinforces this monopoly. Wars, policing, surveillance, and economic policy are all designed to protect the profits and privileges of this ruling gang. While ordinary Americans are trained to see “checks and balances” in government, the Epstein class, corporate oligarchs, and their political operatives operate in near-total impunity.

The Gang That Rules America

At the core of this system is a class of billionaires and oligarchs who control the levers of both domestic and international power. Their network extends across finance, technology, intelligence, military contracting, and media conglomerates. They are the modern incarnation of organized crime—transnational, sophisticated, and untouchable by conventional legal means.

This is exactly what the RICO statutes in U.S. law were designed to address: criminal enterprises that coordinate repeated offenses under a unifying structure. The Epstein class, for example, demonstrates textbook characteristics of a RICO enterprise: coordinated trafficking, financial crimes, influence peddling, and protection from prosecution.

It is not simply a moral failing or a few “bad apples.” It is systemic. The gang uses the state—its courts, police, military, and intelligence apparatus—to maintain dominance, suppress opposition, and extend its criminal reach globally.

Monopoly on Violence

The most glaring marker of this organized crime structure is the monopoly on violence. The U.S. military, police, and intelligence services are tools of the gang, not defenders of the people. This is not some abstract theory; it is visible in every imperial war, every domestic crackdown on protest, and every intelligence operation that protects oligarchic interests.

Wars are a central instrument of this monopoly. They are not fought to defend freedom, democracy, or national security. As Emma Goldman observed decades ago, wars are “wars among thieves who are too cowardly to fight and who therefore induce the young manhood of the whole world to do the fighting for them.” Empire is theft. The U.S. military is the enforcer of the ruling class’s global extraction. Meanwhile, the people pay in blood and treasure.

Domestically, policing and incarceration serve the same function. Entire communities, especially those of color, are criminalized, surveilled, and punished to protect the wealth and property of the gang. The criminalization of the poor ensures social control while maintaining the illusion of “law and order.”

The Theater of Democracy

One of the most effective tools of this organized crime network is ideological theater. Elections, political parties, courts, and media are carefully choreographed performances. They convince the population that power is distributed, when in fact it is centralized.

Media, both mainstream and corporate-funded independent outlets, act as the PR arm of the gang. Stories are framed to protect the oligarchs, vilify dissenters, and manufacture consent for wars and economic exploitation. Even so-called investigative reporting rarely challenges the system itself—it targets only expendable actors while leaving the network intact.

Elections operate the same way. The spectacle of campaigning, fundraising, and political rivalry masks the fact that policy outcomes are pre-determined by the class that controls the economy. Politicians are employees, not representatives. They enforce the gang’s agenda, from tax policy to foreign intervention, and are rewarded or punished accordingly.

Imperial Overreach and Fragility

Even as this gang projects power globally, it is not invulnerable. The U.S. empire is overstretched, financially strained, and increasingly reliant on coercion rather than genuine consent. Wars abroad, particularly against sovereign nations like Iran, are tests of dominance—and also signs of fragility. The network’s reliance on military enforcement highlights its inability to secure voluntary cooperation or legitimacy.

This fragility creates openings for international solidarity and domestic resistance. The ruling gang relies on the global monopoly on finance and media to maintain dominance. Interrupting these channels—through grassroots organization, alternative media, and international cooperation—strikes at the heart of their power.

Building Revolutionary Consciousness

The first step in dismantling this gang is understanding its structure. Americans must recognize that their state is not neutral, their elections are not fair, and their “leaders” are not representatives. The system is criminal at its core, and its defense of property and profit is enforced through violence.

Resistance must be informed, strategic, and revolutionary. Class-conscious organizing, international solidarity, and direct confrontation with the mechanisms of state-corporate power are essential. Revolutions are not won with moral appeals to the gang; they are won by dismantling its infrastructure and empowering the people.

This means targeting not just individual crimes, but the system that enables them. Financial networks, media monopolies, military-industrial contracts, and political corruption must all be addressed as interlocking parts of a criminal enterprise. In short, the fight is structural, systemic, and global.

Conclusion

America is a state controlled by a gang. Its monopoly on violence, its coordination of global theft, and its manipulation of domestic society are all markers of a criminal enterprise operating with impunity. The Epstein class, oligarchs, and their operatives are not exceptions—they are exemplars.

Recognizing the U.S. state as organized crime is not pessimism; it is clarity. From there, revolutionary action becomes possible. The young will no longer be sent to die in wars for the rich, the poor will no longer be criminalized for their survival, and the mechanisms of the gang will finally face justice.

The fight is immense, but history shows that entrenched criminal enterprises, no matter how sophisticated, are never immortal. Awareness, strategy, and solidarity are the weapons of the people. The monopoly on violence will not last forever.

Sources & Further Reading