The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
8h

This seems a little off-topic, but there is a whole series of old-style board games about insurgencies that very effectively illustrate this dual power necessity.

There's a company called GMT, and they have a whole series of COIN, or counterinsurgency, war games that are much more than war games. Popular support for either the government or the revolutionaries must be built, and revolutionary infrastructure is reflected with the building of bases by the insurgent player.

The games include Andean Abyss, about FARC and the Colombian drug war of the 90s, Cuba Libre about Castro, A Distant Plain(Obama's surge in Afghanistan), Colonial Twilight(the Algerian War for Independence), and Fire in the Lake--the ultimate game, IMO, about the American War on Vietnam.

I just find it interesting that the need for revolutions to set up parallel systems has found its way into board games, because it's so true.

Greeley Miklashek, MD
7h

Nah, it's not any political ideology that's enslaving us, it's too many humans using/depleting too many natural resources and producing too much pollution, including GHGs and driving climate collapse. Climate collapse is due to global heating, and its consequences are our existential problem. The ONLY solution is leaving fossil fuels in the ground and allowing our 3,000 times too numerous populations to naturally reduce on the Seneca Curve, as it is beginning to do. This summer, with the arrival of the next El Nino, will be a wakeup call for even the most willfully denying and blind humans. Due to the psychopathology of Our Mad King Donald the 1st and his sycophants, he and they are on a suicide mission, not unlike that of his hero, Herr Hitler. When we're literally burning the hell up, the truth will set us free, but way too late for half of the human population and another ever smaller fraction of the rest of life on the planet. Again, Trump and his billionaire ilk are on a suicidal mission and this summer will prove it, at least to those of us who are still alive. At 80, with a PSA shooting through the roof, I will likely miss the show and have to leave at Intermission. Have a blessed day!

