The U.S. is not a democracy. It’s a well-polished dictatorship of capital. Elections, corporate media, and “reforms” are illusions. The only real way forward is for the people themselves to take power—by organizing mass movements and simultaneously building independent, dual structures that can replace the capitalist state.

The United States of America presents itself as the pinnacle of democracy, a beacon of liberty and freedom. The reality, however, is starkly different. The nation’s political and economic structures are designed to concentrate power and wealth in the hands of a tiny capitalist elite, leaving the overwhelming majority with little influence over the society in which they live. From Wall Street to Washington, from Silicon Valley to the Pentagon, the mechanisms of exploitation are entrenched and sophisticated.

The Dictatorship of Capital Is Real

To talk about “democracy” in America is to engage in fantasy. The institutions of government exist primarily to protect and reproduce the interests of capital. Electoral politics, media narratives, judicial decisions, and even social welfare programs are framed to sustain the system, not challenge it. The laws, courts, and regulatory bodies that are supposed to serve “the people” overwhelmingly serve corporations, investors, and financiers.

Every economic crisis—every housing bubble, every debt trap, every financial collapse—demonstrates the system’s priorities. Workers lose homes, pensions, and livelihoods. Meanwhile, the stock market soars, billionaire wealth multiplies, and corporate executives receive bonuses. This is not an accident. It is a structural outcome. The capitalist class ensures that crises are managed to preserve their dominance while the working majority bears the costs.

Why Reform Alone Fails

Reformism—the belief that the system can be gradually improved through legislation, lobbying, or voting—has repeatedly failed. Corporate Democrats and Republican technocrats alike serve the same master: capital. Attempting to achieve a democratic society through elections is like expecting the fox to guard the henhouse.

History is instructive. Look at the labor movements of the early 20th century. When unions organized, when workers occupied factories and demanded control over their labor, they gained tangible victories. Yet every time movements stalled, capital adapted. Reforms were co-opted, union power diluted, and systemic inequality persisted. The lesson is clear: reform without disruption will never dismantle the dictatorship of capital.

Dual Power: The Revolutionary Strategy

The only path forward is the strategy Marxists call dual power—the simultaneous creation of independent structures of power alongside the existing state. The goal is not to beg the state for justice but to build institutions that make the state increasingly irrelevant.

These structures include:

Worker Cooperatives and Collectives – Businesses owned and democratically managed by workers themselves, providing an alternative to corporate exploitation. Community Councils and Assemblies – Local decision-making bodies that govern resources, services, and public welfare independently from state bureaucracy. Mutual Aid Networks – Grassroots systems for healthcare, education, housing, and food security, demonstrating that communities can survive and thrive without capitalist intermediaries. Independent Media and Cultural Institutions – Platforms that educate, inform, and mobilize the working class, free from corporate or state propaganda. Militant Organizing Networks – Structures that can defend communities from capitalist repression, ensure security for organizers, and coordinate large-scale actions.

By developing these institutions today, the people create the scaffolding of a new society. These structures do not wait for permission. They operate within existing systems but independently, proving that alternatives to capitalism are not theoretical—they are practical and achievable.

Mass Movements as the Engine

Dual power alone is insufficient without a mobilized population. Mass movements are the engine that drives revolutionary change. They create the political, social, and moral conditions necessary for dismantling the capitalist state.

Organizing begins where people live and work: neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and online spaces. Strikes, protests, and occupations are not only tactical tools—they are training grounds for self-governance and solidarity. Movements that build collective power while delivering tangible benefits to communities win legitimacy and expand rapidly.

For example, consider the labor strikes and mutual aid efforts that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers organized essential services, defended communities from corporate neglect, and demonstrated that society can function when people cooperate independently of corporate interests. This is the blueprint for future mass movements: solve immediate problems while building long-term power.

The U.S. Context: Opportunities and Challenges

The United States presents unique challenges. Its capitalist state is heavily militarized, surveillance-driven, and capable of swift repression. However, these conditions also highlight why dual power is necessary. Without alternative structures, the working majority remains vulnerable to state violence and economic coercion.

Opportunities exist in America’s urban centers and industrial hubs. Workers already possess skills, communities already contain networks of solidarity, and digital technology can facilitate coordination. The challenge is ensuring that these networks translate into autonomous institutions rather than temporary protests or charitable initiatives.

The revolutionary task is not just to resist; it is to replace. Mass movements without parallel institutions can be crushed or co-opted. Parallel institutions without mass support are irrelevant. The synthesis of both is where power lies.

Building Today for Tomorrow

The beauty and practicality of dual power is that it is built before the revolution becomes inevitable. Communities can begin organizing tomorrow without waiting for a collapse, war, or crisis. Workers can form cooperatives, mutual aid groups can expand, and local councils can begin exercising decision-making authority.

Every successful project demonstrates the feasibility of alternatives. Each new cooperative, each local council, each neighborhood mutual aid initiative erodes the legitimacy of the capitalist state. It shows people, concretely, that they do not need the old structures to survive—or thrive.

In essence, dual power is both preparation and proof: preparation for the revolutionary moment and proof that a democratic people’s republic is possible. It is not enough to dream of freedom; freedom must be built, step by step, with the tools already at hand.

International Lessons

Looking globally, the lessons are clear. Revolutionary movements in Cuba, Vietnam, China, and more recently, in parts of Latin America, demonstrate the power of combining mass mobilization with independent institutions. These societies did not wait for the old elites to step aside. They organized, educated, and built systems that rendered the old power structures obsolete.

The U.S. can follow a similar path. Its scale and technology provide both challenges and opportunities. Organizing locally and regionally, creating resilient institutions, and linking them across networks nationally can build a durable revolutionary infrastructure capable of challenging and eventually replacing the capitalist state.

The Urgency

Time is not neutral. Capitalism accelerates crises: social collapse, economic instability, and militarized repression all worsen while the majority remains underprepared. Every year that passes without building dual power increases the cost of future liberation. The ruling class does not pause to negotiate—they intensify control, surveillance, and extraction.

Americans who understand the reality of their situation must act now. Organizing mass movements while building parallel institutions is not optional; it is a necessity. The alternative is deeper entrenchment of capitalist dictatorship and the continued exploitation of millions.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

The United States will not become a true democracy through ballots, court rulings, or corporate philanthropy. The ruling capitalist class controls all levers of formal power. Liberation comes only from the people themselves, organizing collectively, building parallel structures of governance, and demonstrating that a new society is possible.

The strategy is clear:

Mobilize mass movements that directly challenge capitalist power. Construct parallel institutions that provide for people’s needs independently. Link local initiatives into broader networks capable of sustaining national transformation. Maintain dual power until the capitalist state is obsolete, and the people’s republic can fully emerge.

Every day wasted in inaction strengthens the dictatorship of capital. Every day spent organizing strengthens the people’s power. The time to act is now. Build mass movements. Build dual power. Build the foundation for a democratic people’s republic today.

