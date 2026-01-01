Federico Solmi, American b.1973- The Evil Empire, circa 2008; oil on board.

The United States is not merely a powerful country. It is the apex predator of modern imperialism—a systemized machine of global control, extraction, and violence, unmatched in scale, subtlety, and ideological sophistication. Unlike past empires, which relied on visible conquest or territorial occupation, the U.S. perfected a model of empire that operates through networks, financial instruments, proxy wars, and media narratives, making its violence at once pervasive and largely invisible. To understand why America is historically exceptional in its evil, we must approach it from a materialist perspective, tracing the arc of its development, the logic of its expansion, and the methods it uses to maintain global hegemony.

The Birth of the U.S. Empire: From Colonies to Continental Hegemon

The United States did not emerge as an empire in the classical sense. Its foundation—rebellion against the British Empire—was paradoxically both anti-colonial and deeply expansionist. The logic of settler colonialism was baked into the nation’s DNA. Manifest Destiny was more than a slogan; it was a material necessity for the ruling class: access to land, resources, and labor.

By the mid-19th century, the U.S. had absorbed a continental territory through genocide, dispossession, and war. Indigenous nations were systematically eliminated or forcibly relocated, African Americans enslaved, and the Mexican-American War fought to annex vast territories for capitalist development. Empire, in the American sense, began not with overseas colonies but with the domestic conquest of people and land, creating the material base for future global ambitions.

From Continental to Global Empire: Economic Foundations

The rise of U.S. imperial power was inseparable from capitalism. Industrialization in the late 19th and early 20th centuries produced a surplus of capital, technology, and military capacity. But surplus capital has a restless logic: it must find outlets. When domestic accumulation reaches limits, the search for foreign markets, raw materials, and labor becomes imperative.

This is why the U.S. turned outward. The Spanish-American War (1898) was the first explicit assertion of global imperialism. Cuba, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Guam were seized as colonies, demonstrating that the U.S. had joined the ranks of the world’s empires. Unlike the British or French empires, the U.S. framed itself as anti-imperial, hiding its extraction and conquest behind moralistic language of “civilization” and “liberty.”

The pattern was consistent: economic imperatives drive military interventions, which are justified through ideology. The material base—capitalist accumulation—produces the superstructure—political rhetoric of freedom, democracy, and humanitarianism.

The U.S. and the Second World War: The American Empire Goes Global

World War II was a watershed moment. Unlike earlier empires, which competed for colonies, the U.S. emerged as the dominant industrial and military power, capable of projecting force globally without territorial occupation. With Europe and Japan destroyed, Washington assumed the role of global enforcer for capitalist reconstruction.

The Marshall Plan, while framed as aid, was a tool of economic domination. It rebuilt European economies under the logic of U.S. capital, integrating them into a system designed to serve Wall Street and corporate interests. Military bases sprouted across Europe and Asia, creating the infrastructure for permanent power projection.

From this point forward, U.S. imperialism became both direct and indirect. Direct: military interventions, coups, wars. Indirect: economic pressures, trade regimes, political influence, cultural domination.

The Cold War: Bureaucratized Violence

The Cold War marked the U.S. empire’s full maturation. Unlike empires of the past, which relied on visible occupation, the U.S. perfected bureaucratized, deniable violence. Covert operations, regime change, and proxy wars became standard tools.

Iran (1953): The CIA orchestrates the overthrow of Mossadegh to protect Western oil interests.

Guatemala (1954): U.S.-backed coup kills thousands and installs a military dictatorship to defend banana profits.

Indonesia (1965): Suharto’s rise, supported by U.S. intelligence, leads to the slaughter of over half a million people.

Vietnam (1955–1975): A war of attrition, devastation, and chemical warfare, costing millions of lives, justified as “containment of communism.”

These actions reveal a core feature of American imperialism: violence is routinized and normalized, administered through institutions that make war a bureaucratic exercise rather than a political choice. The moral and legal frameworks of the U.S.—Constitution, international law, human rights—exist largely to mask the machinery of exploitation.

Financial Imperialism: The Invisible Hand of Coercion

Violence is not only kinetic. It is also financial. The U.S. controls the world’s primary reserve currency, the dollar, which allows it to dominate global trade, enforce sanctions, and dictate economic policy. Institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and WTO serve as instruments of coercion, embedding neoliberal orthodoxy worldwide.

Sanctions, in this framework, are as lethal as bombs. Iraq (1990s) saw hundreds of thousands of children die under U.S.-imposed sanctions—an act of mass murder disguised as “policy enforcement.” Venezuela, Iran, North Korea: contemporary examples of the same logic, updated for 21st-century finance and media manipulation.

This financial imperialism creates a global system where capital flows freely for the U.S. and allies, while states or populations resisting Washington’s dictates face material strangulation. The violence is systemic, structural, and routine—a slow-motion genocide in many cases, hidden behind spreadsheets and UN resolutions.

Ideological Hegemony: “Freedom” as a Tool of Domination

Empire is as much about ideas as force. American ideology—liberalism, human rights, democracy—is marketed as universal, while simultaneously serving U.S. material interests. Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and social media are weapons of persuasion, producing consent, shaping culture, and normalizing U.S. dominance.

The myth of the “Judeo-Christian West,” the rhetoric of “saving democracy,” and the constant framing of U.S. interventions as moral obligations—all serve to obscure the brutal logic of imperialism. The machinery of persuasion ensures that millions internalize their subjugation, even cheering for wars that destroy societies half a world away.

The Uniqueness of U.S. Evil

History is full of violent empires. Rome conquered and ruled through roads, soldiers, and taxes. Britain exploited colonies and enslaved peoples. The Nazis murdered millions with efficiency and terror.

The U.S., however, combines all forms of domination—territorial, economic, cultural, ideological—into a single, global, largely invisible system. Its power is self-reproducing: wars create debts, debts create dependence, dependence justifies interventions, and interventions reinforce ideology. It kills, but it convinces. It exploits, but it moralizes.

In short, the United States has perfected the art of evil that is systemic, bureaucratic, and totalizing. Its genius is not in novelty but in scale, subtlety, and integration. It is the first empire to make global domination appear natural, benevolent, and inevitable.

The American Empire Today

Today, U.S. imperialism remains at the apex. It wages proxy wars from Syria to Ukraine, enforces sanctions on dozens of countries, and maintains hundreds of military bases worldwide. Its corporations dominate global markets, its media dominates global narratives, and its institutions dictate global economic policy.

The rhetoric of human rights, democracy, and humanitarian intervention continues to mask the underlying material logic: capital accumulation, resource control, and geopolitical dominance. The U.S. empire is not a relic; it is alive, evolving, and deeply entrenched.

Resistance and Lessons

Historical-materialism offers a lens not just to diagnose, but to act. Empires are powerful, but they are not invincible. They depend on the labor, compliance, and consent of populations. Understanding the material foundations of U.S. power—its finance, military, and ideological apparatus—is essential for crafting meaningful resistance.

Anti-imperial struggle must be global, systemic, and material. It cannot be symbolic alone. The machinery of the U.S. empire is vast, but it is also brittle in places: overextension, internal contradictions, and systemic inequalities create openings. Solidarity, awareness, and organized resistance remain our primary weapons.

Final Thought

The U.S. is not just a nation—it is a global system of exploitation, coercion, and moralized violence. To call it “evil” is not hyperbole; it is a historical-materialist judgment based on its methods, scale, and consequences. Understanding this empire is not a matter of ideology—it is a matter of survival.

Call to Action

Study the material basis of U.S. power: military, financial, and cultural.

Support movements resisting imperialism globally.

Expose the ideologies that mask exploitation as benevolence.

Sources & Further Reading

