To understand the modern world, one must see through the myths of “free markets” and “liberal democracy.” The United States is not merely a nation-state; it is a strategic apparatus of global capitalist domination. Its settler-colonial project, military-industrial complex, and financial system are inseparable from the mechanisms that extract wealth from across the globe. Those who fail to grasp this are blind to the structural forces shaping the 21st century.

Capitalism is not a benign economic system—it is a global structure of accumulation that relies on coercion, exploitation, and violence. At the heart of this structure lies the United States, the engine of imperial capitalism. The American settler-colonial state is not an accident of history; it is central to the reproduction of capitalist hegemony. Its borders, built on genocide and dispossession, are merely the domestic expression of a broader global strategy: profit maximization enforced by military and financial power.

The myth of American “exceptionalism” conceals the reality of empire. Wall Street and Silicon Valley may appear as engines of innovation, but they are parasites on the machinery of imperialism. Each multinational corporation, every financial instrument, is underwritten by the state’s capacity to enforce monopoly and discipline the global labor force. The Pentagon is not a neutral institution defending the nation—it is a capitalist enforcer, ensuring the smooth functioning of the world’s primary profit circuits. Every drone strike, military occupation, and economic sanction is an investment in the stability of the capitalist system.

To frame this in historical context, consider the continuity from the early settler-colonial period to the present day. The dispossession of Indigenous peoples was not merely a local or historical atrocity; it laid the ideological and structural groundwork for an empire built on exploitation. Slavery, imperial war, and settler expansion were all early forms of accumulation that fueled nascent capitalist markets. Today, the pattern continues on a global scale. Oil pipelines in Iraq, ports in Africa, and trade routes across Asia are all modern iterations of the same logic: control resources, dominate labor, extract wealth, and redistribute it to the capitalist core.

The myth of “free trade” obscures the coercive reality of global capitalism. Dollars dominate because U.S. military power enforces the conditions under which they circulate. Sanctions are not policy mistakes—they are strategic tools to secure global monopoly and suppress emergent multipolarity. The rise of BRICS and SCO represents a structural challenge to this hegemony. These nations are not merely political competitors—they threaten the profit mechanics of American imperial capitalism. This explains the intense U.S. response: economic isolation, military posturing, covert operations, and the weaponization of global finance.

Internally, the costs of empire are outsourced to the domestic working class. Cuts to social programs, underfunded healthcare, rising debt, and climate degradation are all domestic sacrifices for the global profit machine. While billionaires amass wealth through war-profiteering, technology monopolies, and financial speculation, the majority of the population bears the burden of systemic extraction. Capitalism at home and empire abroad are two sides of the same coin: profit is concentrated, risk and precarity are socialized.

The technological-military-financial complex reinforces itself in a feedback loop. Surveillance capitalism, AI-driven warfare, and global supply chains are not autonomous innovations; they are instruments for maximizing control and profits across space and time. Every occupied territory, privatized resource, and militarized intervention ensures the continued dominance of the U.S.-led system. The empire is not declining because it is morally bankrupt; it is declining because structural contradictions in capitalism and the rise of multipolar resistance are exposing the limits of U.S. hegemony.

History provides important lessons for those attempting to dismantle these structures. Marxist-Leninist-Maoist theory emphasizes that imperialism is not an externality of capitalism but a necessary stage in its development. Lenin demonstrated that monopoly capitalism inevitably requires territorial and financial expansion; Mao highlighted the role of protracted struggle and mass mobilization in countering imperial hegemony; contemporary theorists extend this to a global context of multipolar resistance. Understanding the structural link between empire and capital is essential for any emancipatory project: without dismantling the apparatus of enforcement, wealth redistribution is impossible.

The U.S. empire cannot voluntarily relinquish its role. Capitalists will never “walk away” from the settler-colonial project because it is the lifeblood of global accumulation. Every sanction, intervention, and military occupation is a symptom of systemic necessity, not a policy whim. Dismantling empire requires organized resistance at multiple levels: the global proletariat must challenge exploitation abroad, while domestic forces contest the appropriation of social wealth. Revolutionary praxis demands an understanding of the structural mechanisms through which the empire extracts, enforces, and accumulates.

The contemporary global landscape demonstrates both the resilience of the U.S. empire and its structural vulnerabilities. BRICS nations are building alternatives to dollar hegemony; SCO partnerships are securing regional autonomy against coercive interventions; grassroots movements expose the internal contradictions of domestic capitalism. Yet, the American state continues to defend its core profit circuits with military aggression, economic coercion, and ideological domination. The contradictions are apparent, but the system remains robust due to its integration of coercion, finance, and technology. Recognizing this duality—resilience and fragility—is essential for strategic thinking and revolutionary planning.

Final Thought:

America is not merely a hegemon; it is the engine of imperial capitalism, a structural system that links settler-colonialism, militarism, and financial extraction. Understanding this is not an intellectual exercise—it is a prerequisite for any meaningful emancipatory struggle. The U.S. empire will not vanish through diplomacy or negotiation; it must be confronted structurally, strategically, and globally. Only by dismantling the intertwined systems of enforcement and accumulation can humanity begin to transcend the domination of imperial capital.

