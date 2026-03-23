The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
12h

Superb walkthrough! China's wildly successful governance model cannot even be discussed in mainstream media. As a polity, we are blind, deaf and dumb.

A niggle: Reform and Opening was Mao's policy. He wrote three Presidents, begging them to bring Capitalism to China. In those halcyon days, our leaders were too savvy to comply, so they ignored him and isolated China from the developed world.

Yet Mao grew GDP faster than any takeoff in history, by 6.5% pa, for 20 years, leaving China with satellites, ICBMs, water, road and rail infrastructure in place and the country debt-free, (despite fighting and winning a war with NATO).

90% of rural folks alive during Deng's disastrous decade would call him untrustworthy, unthinkable in a CPC leader but not a usurper. Nobody visits his shrines today; a million visit Mao's every month.

Fun fact: Deng's shrines receive far fewer visits than those of an earlier civil servant, Li Bing.

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