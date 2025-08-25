The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Violence, Lobbying, and the Illusion of Democracy in the United States
How Wesley Bell, AIPAC, and the Repression of Constituents Reveal the Crisis of Bourgeois Representation
  
William Murphy
7
Did Guterres Betray Gaza and the UN to Appease Israel?
A Marxist Analysis of Institutional Complicity and Imperial Power
  
William Murphy
The Militarized Spectacle: What the National Guard in D.C. Really Means
Peaceful streets, armed troops, and the ominous signals of a system in crisis
  
William Murphy
3
Venezuela, Sovereignty, and the Limits of U.S. Power
How imperialism, multipolarity, and global economic interests collide in Latin America
  
William Murphy
2
Communism as Humanity’s Emancipation, Nazism as Capitalism’s Degeneration
The Myth of Equivalence and the Real Struggle Between Capital and Labor
  
William Murphy
2
Palantir and the Architecture of Empire
Surveillance, Capital, and the Global Machinery of Control
  
William Murphy
1
Venezuela and the Struggle Against Anglo Imperialism
Sovereignty, Resource Control, and the Right to Defend the Nation
  
William Murphy
The Cult of Ignorance and American Decline
How America’s Cult of Ignorance Undermines Knowledge, Democracy, and Truth
  
William Murphy
9
The Arsenal of Capital: NATO as the Military Instrument of Transnational Hegemony
How the Atlantic Alliance Enforces the Dictates of Global Neoliberalism and Manufactures the Consent for Permanent War
  
William Murphy
The Empire of Lies: How Long Can America’s Propaganda Machine Hold?
From Rome to the War on Terror, empires have always relied on propaganda to survive. But when reality overtakes illusion, even the mightiest systems…
  
William Murphy
3
Poverty by Policy: Why Disabled Americans Are Forced Into Homelessness
Why America condemns disabled people to poverty and homelessness—and why only socialism can guarantee dignity and life for all.
  
William Murphy
2
The Political Economy of Cages: Penality and the Management of Surplus Populations Under Late Capitalism
A Marxist Analysis of the Incarceral State and the Dialectics of Neglect
  
William Murphy
© 2025 William Murphy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture