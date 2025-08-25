The Dialectics of Destruction
Violence, Lobbying, and the Illusion of Democracy in the United States
How Wesley Bell, AIPAC, and the Repression of Constituents Reveal the Crisis of Bourgeois Representation
Aug 25
•
William Murphy
14
7
Did Guterres Betray Gaza and the UN to Appease Israel?
A Marxist Analysis of Institutional Complicity and Imperial Power
Aug 25
•
William Murphy
7
The Militarized Spectacle: What the National Guard in D.C. Really Means
Peaceful streets, armed troops, and the ominous signals of a system in crisis
Aug 24
•
William Murphy
20
3
Venezuela, Sovereignty, and the Limits of U.S. Power
How imperialism, multipolarity, and global economic interests collide in Latin America
Aug 24
•
William Murphy
23
2
Communism as Humanity’s Emancipation, Nazism as Capitalism’s Degeneration
The Myth of Equivalence and the Real Struggle Between Capital and Labor
Aug 23
•
William Murphy
25
2
Palantir and the Architecture of Empire
Surveillance, Capital, and the Global Machinery of Control
Aug 22
•
William Murphy
27
1
Venezuela and the Struggle Against Anglo Imperialism
Sovereignty, Resource Control, and the Right to Defend the Nation
Aug 22
•
William Murphy
36
The Cult of Ignorance and American Decline
How America’s Cult of Ignorance Undermines Knowledge, Democracy, and Truth
Aug 22
•
William Murphy
18
9
The Arsenal of Capital: NATO as the Military Instrument of Transnational Hegemony
How the Atlantic Alliance Enforces the Dictates of Global Neoliberalism and Manufactures the Consent for Permanent War
Aug 22
•
William Murphy
7
The Empire of Lies: How Long Can America’s Propaganda Machine Hold?
From Rome to the War on Terror, empires have always relied on propaganda to survive. But when reality overtakes illusion, even the mightiest systems…
Aug 20
•
William Murphy
25
3
Poverty by Policy: Why Disabled Americans Are Forced Into Homelessness
Why America condemns disabled people to poverty and homelessness—and why only socialism can guarantee dignity and life for all.
Aug 20
•
William Murphy
13
2
The Political Economy of Cages: Penality and the Management of Surplus Populations Under Late Capitalism
A Marxist Analysis of the Incarceral State and the Dialectics of Neglect
Aug 20
•
William Murphy
9
