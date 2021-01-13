From Managing the Machine to Dismantling It

For three decades, I led complex multinational initiatives across Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia—often in service of institutions underpinning U.S. imperial interests. What I witnessed convinced me that no amount of "reform" could sanitize the machinery of exploitation.

Now, I analyze global conflict, political economy, and revolution through a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist lens—not as an armchair theorist, but as someone who has seen how capital moves, how states fracture, and how resistance is criminalized. My writing bridges the gap between the lived realities of imperialist intervention and the theoretical frameworks that explain (and undo) them.

This Substack is for those who want to go beyond the headlines: materialist critiques of NATO expansion, the political economy of AFRICOM, the contradictions of neocolonial "development," and the forces shaping 21st-century class struggle. No moralizing, no liberal hand-wringing—just analysis that treats empire as a system to be dismantled, not managed.

